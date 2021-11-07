Austin Peay State University Volleyball wins hard fought match against UT Martin in Straight Sets

Clarksville, TN – Graduate student Brooke Moore became the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team’s all-time kills leader in the Governors three-set (26-24, 27-25, 25-23) Ohio Valley Conference victory over UT Martin, Sunday, at the Winfield Dunn Center.

With her seventh kill of the afternoon, Moore recorded the 1,531st kill of her career and passed Sarah Schramka’s previous record of 1,530 – which she had held since 2004.

After coming back from down two sets to win Saturday’s match, the Govs swept UT Martin in the series finale, defeating the Skyhawks in three-straight sets decided by two points.

Sophomores Maggie Keenan and Kaylah Jackson each led Austin Peay with four kills in the first set as the Govs overcame a late 22-20 deficit. The Govs went on a 6-2 run that was capped off by a Jaida Clark kill, followed by the freshman’s first of two blocks of the night.

Moore paced the Govs in the second set with six kills, including her record-breaking attack that gave APSU just its second lead of the frame at 20-19. After trading scores following an APSU timeout, the Govs finished the set on a 4-1 run to extend their lead heading into the third frame.

Austin Peay State University faced its largest deficit of the match at 13-5 before a 10-3 run saw them trim the Skyhawks’ lead to just one.

After trading scores, Clark’s back-to-back kills gave APSU its first lead, before three-straight points to end the set gave APSU its 11th three-set victory of the season.

With the win over UT Martin, Austin Peay State University improved to 9-0 at home this season, marking just the third time in program history that the Governors have posted a perfect regular-season record at home – the 1992 and 2018 squads were also perfect in the Dunn Center during the regular season.

At 19-9, the victory also keeps the APSU Govs in second place in the OVC standings with just three matches remaining before the OVC Tournament.

Set-By-Set Austin Peay Against UT Martin

The Skyhawks lead 15-12 at the media timeout following a 3-1 run and led until a 4-1 run by the Govs later in the set tied the two teams at 18. While the Govs would tie the score three more times, they would not retake the lead until Jaida Clark‘s kill gave them a 25-24 advantage and her first of two blocks gave APSU the late lead.

A 4-0 run by UT Martin put them up 15-10 at the second set’s media timeout, before a 9-2 run by the Govs put them up by two and forced a Skyhawks’ timeout. The Govs finished the set on a 4-1 run to extend their lead.

Trailing 15-10 midway through the third set, a 10-3 run led by a pair of kills by both Maggie Keenan and Jaida Clark gave the APSU Govs a 20-18 lead – their largest of the set.

A 3-1 run by UTM gave the Skyhawks a 23-22 lead, bringing up an APSU timeout, but an error by UT Martin and kills by both Karli Graham and Mikayla Powell secured the three-set victory for APSU.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team kicks off its final week of the regular season with a midweek matchup on Wednesday against Murray State at 6:00pm before a two-match series at Eastern Illinois, November 12th-13th.

Box Score

UT Martin 0, Austin Peay 3

1 2 3 F UT Martin 24 25 23 0 Austin Peay 26 27 25 3

UT Martin Stats

S # PLAYER K E TA HIT% AS SA DG BL * 8 SCANLON,KAREN 9 0 24 .375 2 0 3 2 * 4 WALLICK,LOGAN 8 4 28 .143 0 0 1 1 * 5 SAUNDERS,OLIVIA 7 2 13 .385 2 0 3 4 11 LUCAS,KAMBREE 6 3 20 .150 0 1 5 0 * 14 CONLEY,ADDISON 5 3 18 .111 0 0 1 0 22 VAUGHN,ADDY 4 2 14 .143 10 0 2 1 15 ULATE,FRANCELA 3 2 10 .100 0 0 0 0 * 1 MOTT,DYLAN 1 0 2 .500 2 1 15 0 * 10 PAULINO,HAELEIGH 1 0 4 .250 20 1 12 0 21 MERRIWEATHER,ZOE 1 0 2 .500 0 0 0 0 2 KEARNS,BAILLIE 0 0 1 .000 5 1 5 0 7 CARRELL,KAYLA 0 0 1 .000 0 0 10 0 * 12 REYNOLDS,JESSICA 0 3 5 -.600 0 0 0 0 13 HAWORTH,AUDREY 0 0 1 .000 0 0 1 0 CURRENT SET 14 6 44 .182 13 3 19 0

Austin Peay Stats

S # PLAYER K E TA HIT% AS SA DG BL 13 JACKSON,KAYLAH 12 3 22 .409 0 0 2 1 * 3 MOORE,BROOKE 10 8 38 .053 1 0 14 1 * 7 KEENAN,MAGGIE 10 3 21 .333 0 2 6 5 * 26 POWELL,MIKAYLA 8 0 19 .421 0 0 2 2 * 10 CLARK,JAIDA 7 2 15 .333 0 0 1 3 31 GRAHAM,KARLI 5 4 18 .056 0 1 1 2 * 5 LARY,JESSICA 0 0 0 .000 2 0 14 0 18 WAITE,CAROLINE 0 0 1 .000 5 0 5 0 * 20 MEAD,KELSEY 0 0 0 .000 23 1 5 0 21 BUGGS,JANVIER 0 0 1 .000 12 1 5 0 27 WHEAT,ELIZABETH 0 0 2 .000 0 0 0 0 * 35 EISENHART,ERIN 0 0 0 .000 4 0 15 0 CURRENT SET 16 7 44 .205 15 2 22 0

