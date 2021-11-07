Marsha Blackburn Report: Challenging President Joe Biden’s Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandates

Washington, D.C. – As grocery store shelves sit empty and Tennessee businesses struggle to fill jobs, President Joe Biden should be doing everything in his power to find a solution. Instead, Biden issued an ultimatum to force countless American workers to get jabbed or be fired.

The resolution of disapproval I joined alongside my colleagues will undo Biden’s unconstitutional powerplay to fire American workers who sacrificed their safety to keep the country running.

Securing Our Southern Border

During my visit to the southern border last month, I saw firsthand that our nation is in crisis because of President Joe Biden’s open-border agenda.

President Joe Biden spent billions of taxpayer dollars to cancel the construction of our border wall, and he is incentivizing even more illegal immigration with his proposal to issue millions of dollars in settlement payouts.

Along with my colleagues in the Senate, I supported efforts to fully fund the border wall and ensure taxpayer dollars are not spent on reparations for illegal immigrants. I am taking action to keep the White House’s radical policy agenda from making every town a border town and every state a border state.

Ensuring Veteran Care Continues

Caring for our veterans is a priority. Tennessee’s veteran community deserves access to the critical services provided by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). This week, I sent a letter asking the Joe Biden administration to detail how the sweeping vaccine mandates will impact the VA’s ability to provide services to veterans if it terminates employees who choose not to receive the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine.

Fighting For Lower Gas Prices

American families should not have to pay more at the pump for the Biden administration’s failed climate policies. That’s why my colleagues and I introduced the GAS PRICE Act to lower the cost of gas. It’s clear the White House would rather cover their tracks than face the reality that their “green energy” agenda is directly harming the American people.

Supporting American Truckers

Our nation is facing a truck driver shortage. Coupled with existing supply chain issues, the lack of new truck drivers is putting our economy at risk. This week, I sent a letter to the Deputy Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration asking for a policy change that would allow Americans 18 years of age and older to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL). Read my letter here.

Marsha’s Roundup

Tennesseans do not want to pay for Joe Biden’s big government spending.

Federal COVID vaccine mandates are about more government control. We must protect our essential workers from being fired.

America’s essential workers deserve our support. After all, they carried us through the pandemic!

The federal government doesn’t get to decide whether or not you receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Joe Biden is fighting to get you fired. I am fighting for American workers.

Joe Biden is keeping medical professionals out of hospitals and police forces off duty. He is endangering America.

At a time when Communist China is taunting the world and seeking global domination, we must stand with our allies, fulfill our constitutional duty, and prioritize the security of our nation bypassing the annual defense authorization bill.

Stay In Touch

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

Visit The District

Will you be visiting our nation’s capital? Make sure to check updated hours and reservation policies for Washington’s most popular destinations by clicking here.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination appointments can be made here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

My Best,

Marsha