Tennessee Titans last match up against Los Angeles Rams

Nashville, TN – In Week 16 of the 2017 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Los Angeles Rams for a Christmas Eve showdown in Nissan Stadium and fell to the eventual NFC West champions by a score of 27-23.
The Titans forced the Rams to punt on their opening possession. Los Angeles called a trick play on fourth down and snapped the ball to Rams P Johnny Hekker, who threw an incomplete pass and gave the Titans possession at their own 32-yard line. However, on the second play QB Marcus Mariota threw an interception to Rams OLB Cory Littleton.
Tennessee took the field and responded with a 13-play, 62-yard scoring drive led by first downs from WR Corey Davis, TE Jonnu Smith, RB Derrick Henry and WR Eric Decker. K Ryan Succop converted a 25-yard kick to get the Titans on the board, 6-3.
Los Angeles opened the second quarter with a missed field goal attempt to keep it at a three-point game. On the next Rams possession, as Goff was stripped of the ball by DT Jurrell Casey at the Rams 11-yard line. LB Wesley Woodyard scooped up the fumble and ran it into the endzone for a four-yard touchdown, and the Titans took a 10-6 lead on the team’s first defensive score of the season.
However, Tennessee’s lead was short-lived as Goff connected with Gurley just two snaps later for an 80-yard touchdown on a screen pass and Los Angeles regained the lead, 13-10. The Titans offense took the field and responded with an 11-play, 56-yard game-tying scoring drive. With first down scrambles by Henry and Mariota, and first down receptions by Davis and TE Delanie Walker, Succop was able to hit a 37-yard field goal to even the score 13-13 heading into halftime.
In the third quarter, Goff engineered another scoring drive that culminated in a three-yard touchdown pass to Rams WR Sammy Watkins. Los Angeles took a 20-13 lead.
Responding to the Rams score, CB Adoree’ Jackson gave the Tennessee offense good field position with a 57-yard kick return and WR Rishard Matthews hauled in a 25-yard reception to put the Titans in the red zone.
The Tennessee Titans answered back with their own touchdown, as RB DeMarco Murray rushed in a six-yard score to even the game at 20-20.
The Titans opened the fourth quarter with a field goal as Tennessee took the lead back, 23-20. Los Angeles responded with another touchdown, as Goff led his offense on a quick six-play scoring drive that resulted in a 14-yard touchdown pass to Rams WR Cooper Kupp, and a 27-23 lead with 11:51 left in regulation. The Titans were not able to string together a scoring drive and eventually fell to the Rams at home by a final score of 27-23.
Box Score
Titans 23, Rams 27
2017 Week 16 | Sunday, December 24th, 2017 | 12:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Los Angeles
|6
|7
|7
|7
|27
|Tennessee
|3
|10
|7
|3
|23