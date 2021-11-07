Tennessee Titans last match up against Los Angeles Rams

Nashville, TN – In Week 16 of the 2017 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Los Angeles Rams for a Christmas Eve showdown in Nissan Stadium and fell to the eventual NFC West champions by a score of 27-23.

The Titans forced the Rams to punt on their opening possession. Los Angeles called a trick play on fourth down and snapped the ball to Rams P Johnny Hekker, who threw an incomplete pass and gave the Titans possession at their own 32-yard line. However, on the second play QB Marcus Mariota threw an interception to Rams OLB Cory Littleton.

Los Angeles took the field and capitalized on the turnover as Rams QB Jared Goff connected with RB Todd Gurley for a three-yard touchdown pass. The extra point attempt failed as Los Angeles took an early 6-0 lead.

Tennessee took the field and responded with a 13-play, 62-yard scoring drive led by first downs from WR Corey Davis, TE Jonnu Smith, RB Derrick Henry and WR Eric Decker. K Ryan Succop converted a 25-yard kick to get the Titans on the board, 6-3.

Los Angeles opened the second quarter with a missed field goal attempt to keep it at a three-point game. On the next Rams possession, as Goff was stripped of the ball by DT Jurrell Casey at the Rams 11-yard line. LB Wesley Woodyard scooped up the fumble and ran it into the endzone for a four-yard touchdown, and the Titans took a 10-6 lead on the team’s first defensive score of the season.

However, Tennessee’s lead was short-lived as Goff connected with Gurley just two snaps later for an 80-yard touchdown on a screen pass and Los Angeles regained the lead, 13-10. The Titans offense took the field and responded with an 11-play, 56-yard game-tying scoring drive. With first down scrambles by Henry and Mariota, and first down receptions by Davis and TE Delanie Walker, Succop was able to hit a 37-yard field goal to even the score 13-13 heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, Goff engineered another scoring drive that culminated in a three-yard touchdown pass to Rams WR Sammy Watkins. Los Angeles took a 20-13 lead.

Responding to the Rams score, CB Adoree’ Jackson gave the Tennessee offense good field position with a 57-yard kick return and WR Rishard Matthews hauled in a 25-yard reception to put the Titans in the red zone.

The Tennessee Titans answered back with their own touchdown, as RB DeMarco Murray rushed in a six-yard score to even the game at 20-20.

The Titans opened the fourth quarter with a field goal as Tennessee took the lead back, 23-20. Los Angeles responded with another touchdown, as Goff led his offense on a quick six-play scoring drive that resulted in a 14-yard touchdown pass to Rams WR Cooper Kupp, and a 27-23 lead with 11:51 left in regulation. The Titans were not able to string together a scoring drive and eventually fell to the Rams at home by a final score of 27-23.

Box Score

Titans 23, Rams 27

2017 Week 16 | Sunday, December 24th, 2017 | 12:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium