APSU This Week: Veterans Day celebrations planned

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Military Student Center (MSC) will host its Veterans Day celebration on Monday, November 8th from 8:00am until 4:30pm at the William E. & Sadako S. Newton Military Family Resource Center.

MSC also will host a special lunch for students and staff who are veterans on Tuesday, November 9th from 11:00am until 2:00pm at the Caf in the APSU Morgan University Center.

And the Newton Military Family Resource Center will celebrate a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, November 10th at1:00pm. The celebration will take place at the center, 426 College Street. The center is named after the late parents of APSU alumna Wilma Newton (’73), who made a generous donation to renovate the facility in 2019.

And a reminder: The Austin Peay State University will be closed on Veterans Day in observance of the holiday.

Artist Paul Rucker to deliver Artist Lecture on Tuesday

“Preserve & Protect” – a new exhibit at The New Gallery in the APSU Art + Design building – looks at the complex ways in which textiles, particularly garments, relay the resilience of a culture – worn for protection but also as a way to project one’s identity. These textiles have the power to preserve but also rewrite cultural history.

Artists in the exhibit include Anangookwe Wolf, Paul Rucker, Winnie van der Rijn, Michael Sylvan Robinson, and Stephanie Syjuco.

This week, Rucker will talk about his work on November 9th via Zoom at 6:00pm. Registration for the live-streaming event can be found here at www.bitly.com/PaulRucker.

This exhibition – which is co-curated by Michael Dickins, Austin Peay State University’s director of galleries, and Erika Diamond, assistant director of CVA galleries at Chautauqua Institution – also will be open during the next Clarksville First Thursday Art Walk on December 2nd from 5:00pm until 7:30pm.

The exhibit and all events are free and open to the public.

A virtual tour of the exhibition is available at www.apsu.edu/art-design/thenewgallery.

Hours for The New Gallery are Monday through Friday from 9:00am until 4:00pm, closed on weekends and holidays, and follow the university’s academic calendar.

For more information about this exhibition, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

WindSync Woodwind Quintet to perform on Friday

WindSync woodwind quintet – winners of the 2016 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition – will perform at 7:30pm Friday, November 12th, at the APSU Mabry Concert Hall.

Austin Peay State University’s Dr. Spencer Prewitt will give a talk in Music/Mass Communication Room 147 at 6:00pm.

You can buy tickets at www.clarksvillemusic.org, but tickets are free for Austin Peay students.

Call 877.811.0200 for more information.

Mission, Vision, and Values statement Town Halls

You can give feedback in the ongoing reworking of Austin Peay State University’s mission, vision, and values statements at town halls this week.

The town halls are on Monday, November 8th at 10:00am; Tuesday, November 9th at 10:00am and 1:00pm and Wednesday, November 10th at 1:00pm. To register, visit the town hall schedule page.

