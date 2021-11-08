Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball starts season against UT Southern, Tuesday

Austin Peay (0-0 | 0-0 OVC) vs. UT Southern (1-0 | 0-0 MSC)

Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The 2021-22 campaign and the Nate James era of Austin Peay men’s basketball begins on Tuesday night as the Govs host UT Southern inside the Winfield Dunn Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm on ESPN Plus.

Series History

Series Record vs. UT Southern: Austin Peay leads 1-0

Last Meeting: November 30th, 1995 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 98, UT Southern 81

Broadcast Information

Watch Live: ESPN Plus (Barry Gresham – PBP, Bob Belvin – Color)

About APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University opens the 2021-22 campaign with its second meeting all-time against UT Southern. The Govs return six student-athletes from last year’s squad that went 14-13 and 10-10 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

APSU is coming off a 92-63 victory over Life University in its lone exhibition contest last Thursday. All but four who saw the court scored against Life as the Govs shot a staggering 51.4 percent from the field.

About the UT Southern Firehawks

UT Southern enters Tuesday’s contest with a win already under its belt, defeating Fisk in its home opener, 71-60 last Thursday. The Firehawks are coming off a 16-9 record last season and are led by sophomore guard Adarion Hudson who led the team a year ago at 18.0 points per game.

The Firehawks are led by former Gov Dugan Lyne who spent two seasons in Clarksville as a Graduate Assistant and Director of Basketball Operations.

Home Sweet Home

Austin Peay State University has won five straight home openers and eight of the last nine. During the five-game home opener win streak, the APSU Govs are winning by an average of 53.4 points per game. Since 1960, the Govs are 46-15 in home openers.

Seeking Win #1

APSU head coach Nate James looks to capture his first victory at the helm of the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball program against UT Southern. James can become the first Austin Peay State University head coach to win his coaching debut since 1983.

Veteran Presence

The returning leading scorer for the Govs this season is junior Carlos Paez who averaged 8.9 points per game a year ago. Paez was near automatic from the free-throw line last season, breaking his own single-season free-throw percentage mark, shooting 89.1 percent from the charity stripe.

Tariq Silver Returns Home

After stints at Oregon State, Tallahassee Community College, and Eastern Michigan, redshirt senior and Clarksville, Tennessee, native Tariq Silver will suit up for the Govs this season. Silver has played in 78 career games including 23 last season with Oregon State during its Elite Eight run.

Protect Home Court

The Govs have won double-digit home games in three of the last four seasons including a program-record 14 during the 2019-20 campaign.

Inside The Numbers



Since the 2010-11 season the Govs have compiled a record of 145-79 when scoring 70 or more points … Over the past five seasons, APSU is 61-15 when leading at the half … the Govs have made at least one three-pointer in 609 straight games.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Tuesday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hits the road for the first time this season to square off with Southern Illinois on Friday, November 12th. Tip-off is set for 7:00pm inside the Banterra Center.

