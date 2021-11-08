Make a Classic Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving

Oakbrook Terrace, IL – Time spent sharing a traditional holiday treat with family and friends can be a wonderful way to sweeten your day. Here, for Thanksgiving, is a Classic Pecan Pie recipe created by the trusted experts at Karo Syrup’s Test Kitchen.

Plus, for a definite crowdpleaser at any family gathering, try this Creamy Caramelized Onion and Bacon Dip, delicious and easy to serve with kettle chips, snack crackers, or fresh vegetables.

Classic Pecan Pie

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Bake Time: 60 to 70 minutes

Cool Time: 2 hours

Yield: 8 servings

1 cup Karo® Light OR Dark Corn Syrup

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon Spice Islands® Pure Vanilla Extract 11?2 cups (6 ounces) pecans

1 (9-inch) unbaked or frozen* deep-dish pie crust

Preheat oven to 350° F.

Mix corn syrup, eggs, sugar, butter, and vanilla using a spoon. Stir in pecans. Pour filling into pie crust.

Bake on center rack of oven for 60 to 70minutes. Cool for 2 hours on a wire rack before serving.

*To use prepared frozen pie crust: Place cookie sheet in the oven and preheat oven as directed. Pour filling into frozen crust and bake on preheated cookie sheet.

Recipe Note: Pie is done when the center reaches 200° F. Tap the center surface of the pie lightly—it should spring back when done.

For easy cleanup, spray pie pan with cooking spray before placing pie crust in pan. If pie crust is over-browning, cover edges with foil.

Creamy Carmelized Onion and Bacon Dip

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 to 30 minutes

Cool Time: 20 minutes

Yield: 4 cups

8 ounces bacon (6 to 8 strips)

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium-sweet onion, chopped

1 medium red onion, chopped

2 tablespoons Karo® Dark Corn Syrup

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 cup sour cream

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1?4 cup diced green onions Crumbled bacon and green onions (optional garnish)

Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, about 10 minutes. Remove bacon to paper towel-lined plate to cool; crumble. Remove all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease from the skillet.

Add butter to the skillet with bacon grease. Stir in sweet and red onions and cook over medium heat until soft (about 5 minutes), stirring frequently.

Stir in 1 tablespoon corn syrup. Continue to cook for 10 to 15 minutes until onions are caramelized. Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon corn syrup, vinegar, and crumbled bacon. Mix well and remove from heat. If needed, drain any excess grease. Let mixture cool for 20 minutes.

Beat sour cream and cream cheese in a bowl with a hand mixer until well blended and creamy. Stir in green onions. Stir in caramelized onion and bacon mixture and mix well.

Serve immediately or chill until ready to serve. Garnish with additional bacon and green onions, if desired.

Recipe Note: While dark corn syrup is preferred, light corn syrup may be substituted if desired.

