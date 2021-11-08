Manna Café Ministries to hold Combat Hunger this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries’ annual Combat Hunger is set for this Saturday, November 13th, 2021.

From 10:00am-6:00pm, Manna will have booths set up at many local grocery stores around Clarksville, with food lists to assist Manna Café combat hunger in our community! Grab an extra can or pasta box while shopping and throw it in our donation bin.

Participating stores include: Kroger (Dover Crossing, Madison Street, and Lowes Drive), Dollar General Market, Dollar General off Dover Road, Hilltop Market, Walmart (Madison Street, Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Fort Campbell Boulevard), Walmart Neighborhood Market (Whitfield Road & Tiny Town Road), & Piggly Wiggly off Dover Road.

If you are unable to shop in person, you can always follow this link to our donation page: MannaCafeMinistries.com/donate

Thank you for all your support and let’s save our community from hunger together!

Many Volunteers Needed! To sign up: MannaCafeMinistries.com/Volunteer