TWRA announces New Duck Hunting Opportunity Mid-Segment now through November 23rd

Nashville, TN – Significant changes were made to public land duck hunting this year to increase opportunities for all duck hunters. Apply for one of these new 1-7 day waterfowl quota hunt opportunities!

Quota permits are for TWRA-built blinds or marked locations in which up to 8 adults can hunt. Apply for these through the online quota hunt system (like the deer/turkey quota system). The mid-segment application period opened on November 3rd and ends at 11:59pm on November 23rd.

This new opportunity has 3 application and hunting periods- early, mid, and late. Unsuccessful applicants will receive priority points that will improve the chances to be selected in the next drawing. Quota hunt application fees have been waived for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. When you apply, select specific quota hunt locations including the Wildlife Management Area, site number, and date.

Two different tiers of quota hunts are available for this application period. Tier 2 are TWRA-built blinds that can house up to 8 adults. Tier 3 quota hunts are marked locations with natural cover. Tier 3 quota hunts do not have a blind structure, and you must hunt within 25 feet of the location.

Temporary blinds are permitted for Tier 3 quota hunts and can be left out for the duration of the hunt period. The permit holder must be at the location at all times and there can be a maximum of 8 adults in the blind.

The hunt dates for the Reelfoot and Statewide Zone are December 20th-January 9th, 2022. All applications must be submitted through www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com. When applying through the website, you must provide an email address for your account. All notifications will arrive only by email. You can log into your account at any time and view the hunts you applied for, permits you were awarded, and priority points balance at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com.

More information on public land duck hunting opportunities and application dates and processes can be found at www.tn.gov/twra/hunting/migratory-birds/public-land-duck-hunting.html.