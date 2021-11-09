Altra Federal Credit Union’s Best Life Community Awards voting going on now

Clarksville, TN – Voting is open now through November 19th for Altra Federal Credit Union’s Best Life Community Awards (BLCA).

Members and the public are encouraged to vote for the BLCA Community Choice Award in which one nonprofit will be awarded $10,000 by popular vote.

Over 300 member nominations were submitted and over 40 nonprofits submitted supplemental applications as part of the process. Judges scored each semi-finalist to determine the ten nonprofits that are now competing for the top award.

The finalists include Cia Siab, Collider Foundation, Holmen Community Center, Home, and Community Options, Hookset Brothers Combat Recovery, Sarah Rose Hougom Foundation, Sports Mentorship Academy, the Exchange, Tyler Area Ambucs, and WisCorps.

Additional award amounts range from $2,500 – $5,000 and will be determined by Altra employee voting. Five Altra employees will be rewarded based upon volunteerism with a $1,000 donation on their behalf to a nonprofit organization of their choice.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years, that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $2.2 billion in assets and more than 124,000 members worldwide.

Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services, and guidance that enable our members, staff, and communities to prosper. In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments.

To learn more visit www.altra.org