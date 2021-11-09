Blanchfield Army Community Hospital now offers pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children age 5 to 11

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) began offering pediatric COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines for TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries age 5 through 11 at its walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site at the Fort Campbell Passenger Processing Center, November 9th, 2021.

The COVID-19 vaccination site is open for appointments or walk-ins from 7:30am to 4:30pm on operational weekdays to better accommodate families with school-aged children.

Appointments may be scheduled at https://Blanchfield.tricare.mil

The PPC is located at 7162 Hedgerow Road, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The site is closed on weekends, training holidays, and federal holidays including this Thursday, November 11th, and Friday, November 12th for Veterans Day and the Fort Campbell training holiday.

The Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine currently available for the 5 through 11 age group.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 years has the same active ingredients as the vaccine given to adults and adolescents. However, children ages 5 through 11 years receive an age-appropriate dose that is one-third of the adult dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Like the current vaccine authorized for people age 12 and older, the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is administered in two doses 21 days apart, so parents should plan for two visits.

According to the CDC, vaccinating children will help reduce their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications. It also reduces disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission.

Beneficiaries receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Campbell will need to provide their social security or DOD ID number. Please have this information available at the time of your visit. If a child’s parent plans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as their child, another parent or guardian should also attend who is not receiving a vaccine.

If you are unsure whether the vaccine is right for your child, discuss your child’s medical conditions, including prior reaction to vaccines, with a medical provider.

COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters

A COVID-19 vaccine booster is also available at the PPC for TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries age 65 and older and age 50 through 64 with underlying medical conditions. The booster is also recommended for people age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings, including education, healthcare, daycare, and grocery store workers.

TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries, who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and fall in the recommended categories for a COVID-19 vaccine booster, should get a booster six months after their second dose. The Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen booster is recommended for anyone age 18 and older, two months after their initial Johnson and Johnson dose.

In addition to the COVID-19 vaccine and booster, the seasonal influenza vaccine continues to be available for all beneficiaries on a walk-in basis at the vaccination site. Please continue to monitor the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook page at facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell for the latest information on COVID-19 and influenza vaccines.