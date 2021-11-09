59.7 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Clarksville Police Department reports Crash at International Boulevard, Guthrie Highway

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is working on a crash with injuries at International Boulevard and Guthrie Highway.

Clarksville Police Department Officers (CPD) are assisting with traffic control and all northbound traffic is being shut down at Oakland Boulevard and Guthrie Highway (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard).

CPD is asking the public to avoid the area or find an alternate route.

Updates on the status of the accident are unknown at this time, MCSO is the lead investigating agency.

