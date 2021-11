Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a single-vehicle wreck with property damage on Franklin Street near Ninth Street. A truck struck a light pole causing it to break and lean towards the roadway.

CDE has been notified and Franklin Street will be shut down between Ninth Street and Eleventh Street until the utility pole can be repaired.

CPD is asking the public to avoid the area and find an alternate route.