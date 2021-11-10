Austin Peay State University announces Marvin Posey, Jr. Scholarship Endowment to benefit African American students

Clarksville, TN – In 2013, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) African American Alumni Chapter created the Marvin Posey, Jr. Scholarship Endowment. The scholarship was named after the late Marvin Posey, Jr., an APSU alumnus, and artist who created beautifully vibrant work during his lifetime. With the support of family, friends, and community members, the scholarship recently became endowed.

Angela Posey-Jeffries, sister of Marvin Posey, Jr., spoke about the scholarship, saying, “Wow! My grandmother always said Chico would do great things one day! I know she would be very proud of her grandson who just so happened to be born on her birthday. Although my brother left us very early in life, he lived his 38 years to the fullest. He lived his dream of fusing music and art together to brighten the world for others. He often spoke of leaving a legacy that would inspire people to live out their dreams, enjoy music and appreciate art just as much as he did. The Marvin Posey, Jr. Endowment Scholarship is that dream come full circle. After Chico’s death, my parents’ greatest wish was to establish a scholarship in his name at our alma mater. Unfortunately, due to my mother’s declining health, they had to stop the process. I am thrilled beyond belief that APSU picked up where they left off and that Chico’s legacy will indeed live on through the lives of future art students.”

In the late 1990s, painter Marvin Posey was one of the most promising young artists to emerge from Tennessee in years, with his work appearing in galleries nationwide. Posey, who is known for his beautifully vibrant artwork, has had his work displayed in exhibits from New York City to Atlanta, Chicago to Denver and from Washington, D.C. to New Orleans. Individuals including former President Bill Clinton and Louise Mandrell own private collections of his pieces.

This annual scholarship will be awarded to one incoming freshman and one returning African American student. To be eligible, first-time freshmen must be admitted to APSU, have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and a minimum ACT score of 23. Upperclassmen applicants must be enrolled at APSU with junior or senior status and a minimum GPA of 3.0. Applicants must also show campus and community involvement. To retain the scholarship for a second semester, recipients are required to complete 20 work hours at the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center (WNDAACC). Applications for this scholarship must be submitted each year.

“I am beyond ecstatic about the endowment of this scholarship,” Jasmine Jones (’04), president of the APSU African American Alumni Chapter, said. “When I first had the idea for the scholarship, I wasn’t sure when or if we would be able to reach our goal. It’s been several years in the making, but after a big push these last couple of years, we are finally able to cross that finish line. We can officially begin to assist future Governors in their pursuit of higher education. I’m so glad that we were able to pave the way for more African American students to walk this beautiful campus. Thank you to everyone who donated and participated in our various fundraising events. Special thanks goes to all of the Posey Legacy donors and the Posey family. They have made this possible, along with our other donors. And the giving does not end here! Please continue to donate at givetoapsu.com/Posey. I can’t wait to award our inaugural recipient of the scholarship, and I look forward to seeing how we continue helping future Govs!”

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To support APSU fundraising initiatives, contact the Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.