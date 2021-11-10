Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Passenger Processing Center vaccine site has New Hours

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital has adjusted hours of operations at its vaccination site at the Fort Campbell Passenger Processing Center where TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries may receive their Seasonal Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccination site is now open weekdays 7:30am to 4:30pm adding an extra hour in the afternoon to better accommodate families with school-aged children.

The PPC is located at 7162 Hedgerow Road, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The vaccination site is closed on weekends, training holidays, and federal holidays including this Thursday, November 11th, and Friday, November 12th for Veterans Day and the Fort Campbell training holiday.

Seasonal Influenza Vaccine

Influenza, commonly referred to as the flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports some people such as older adults, young children and people with certain underlying health conditions are at higher risk for serious flu complications and recommends anyone age 6 months and older get the annual seasonal influenza vaccine, with rare exception.

BACH continues to offer the seasonal influenza vaccine at the PPC for TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries age 6 months and older on a walk-in basis.

In addition, Patient-Centered Medical Homes – Byrd Medical Home, Air Assault Family Medical Home, and Young Eagle Medical Home are offering a late afternoon walk-in seasonal influenza vaccination clinic, 4:00pm-6:00pm, November 15th-17th; Screaming Eagle Medical Home offers the walk-in seasonal influenza vaccine, 4:00pm-6:30pm, November 16th-17th; and Byrd Family Medical Home offers late afternoon walk-in seasonal influenza vaccines, 4:00pm-6:00pm, November 17th-19th.

The seasonal influenza vaccine is also available during scheduled primary care appointments within Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes at BACH, Byrd, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Medical Homes. The influenza vaccine continues to be offered to all TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries ages 6 months and older on a walk-in basis at the PPC weekdays, 7:30am-4:30pm, except on federal holidays and Fort Campbell training holidays.

According to the CDC, being vaccinated against flu has been shown to reduce flu illness, doctor’s visits, missed work and school days, and reduce flu-related hospitalization and death.

COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster

The PPC is the centralized site on Fort Campbell for TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries to receive their COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination or booster. COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines are available in the pediatric dose for children ages 5 to 11 years old and the regular dose for adults and adolescents age 12 years and older.