City of Clarksville offices will close for Veterans Day, November 11th

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Thursday, November 11th, 2021 to observe the Veterans Day federal holiday.
City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.
Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will close for the day but bus operations will continue as scheduled.
CDE Lightband offices will be closed Thursday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill paying information.
All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Friday, November 12th for regularly scheduled hours.