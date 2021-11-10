City of Clarksville offices will close for Veterans Day, November 11th

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will close Thursday, November 11th, 2021 to observe the Veterans Day federal holiday.

City Public Safety departments will be on duty as usual and all essential City services will continue.

Clarksville Transit System administrative offices will close for the day but bus operations will continue as scheduled.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Thursday. In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call, 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and WebConnect, www.clarksvillegw.com , online bill payment feature; will be operational. The customer service center payment drop box at 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour. Kiosk paysites are available at any hour at 111 Cunningham Lane and at Clarksville 24-hour Hi-Road Convenience Stores for customer bill payment.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Thursday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151 or text OUT to 85700. Customers can go online at www.cdelightband.com/customer-service/ for bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Friday, November 12th for regularly scheduled hours.