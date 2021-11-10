69.7 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
HomeNewsCity of Clarksville participates in #VetDayPledge
News

City of Clarksville participates in #VetDayPledge

News Staff
By News Staff

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – This Veterans Day, the City of Clarksville and its departments are proudly participating in the #VetDayPledge to thank U.S. Military Veterans for their service to our country.

The #VetDayPledge is a national effort to encourage businesses throughout the United States to thank our military veterans and their families by posting a video on their social media channels reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The campaign was created to unite coworkers around a simple action within the workplace to honor the brave men and women from all walks of life who have stepped forward to defend our nation throughout our history.

“The Pledge of Allegiance is a deeply rooted tradition that Americans have passed down for generations,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “Reciting the Pledge is our humble gesture to thank all who have served, and continue to serve, our nation with honor and distinction. We must ensure that the service and sacrifice of our veterans are never overlooked or forgotten.”

The City of Clarksville and its department have more than 1300 employees, including more than 300 U.S. military veterans.

Videos of City employees reciting the Pledge

CDE Lightband

North Clarksville City Services Center

Clarksville Gas and Water Wastewater Treatment Plant

Human Resources

About #VetDayPledge

The #VetDayPledge was launched by 10 to 1 Public Relations to unite Americans around the simple message of thanking our Veterans for their service. The nonpartisan campaign invites individuals, organizations, and companies from across the U.S.A. to participate by recording themselves reciting the Pledge of Allegiance on Veterans Day, November 11th, then sharing these videos with the hashtag #VetDayPledge.

More information and free resources for participants are available at VetDayPledge.com

Previous articleClarksville Parks and Recreation’s Handmade Holidays event begins this Saturday
Next articleAustin Peay State University will hold Two Winter Commencement Ceremonies December 10th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online