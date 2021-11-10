Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for November 10th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of November 10th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Captain Marvel is a one-year-old, lively Tan & White Pit Bull Mix. He is full grown and weighs in at 54 pounds so he’s considered medium/large. He is up to date on vaccinations. For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Frann is a darling, young, female tabby cat. She is up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations, and is litter trained. She would make a wonderful companion.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Charlie is a sweet young man. He is 5 months old and a pretty gray domestic shorthair. He is up to date on vaccinations, neutered and litter trained. He was surrendered to rescue by his owners when he couldn’t be included when they moved.

He is fine with other cats, does get along with dogs but can be dog selective, so a meet and greet is recommended. He has a very nice temperament and just needs a caring, patient, stable home where he is comfortable and becomes his best self.

Charlie is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Brodie is a young male Tabby with a beautiful Blue/Gray and Silver coat. He is very affectionate, extremely curious, and does well with other cats. He is up to date on vaccinations, neutered and litter trained. He has had a flea and tick treatment and tested negative for Feline Leukemia. Brodie is looking for his new best friend. Might that be you??

You can find him through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Briar is a very cute, female 3-year-old Beagle/Hound mix. She is spayed current on vaccinations, and crate trained/housebroken. Briar loves being around people and enjoys the company of other dogs but she is very excited and energetic so a meet and greet is advised.

With her mix of Beagle and Hound she will make an excellent running partner and do well on outdoor adventures. She could also excel at Barn Hunts, agility and rallies which would engage her natural instincts, encouraging bonding with her people and help expend some of that energy.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Rascal is an adult male large size German Shepherd mix. He is a fun-loving, silly boy who loves playing with other dogs and children and then curling up with his people at the end of the day. He is up to date on vaccinations, neutered, microchipped and crate and house trained. He will make a wonderful addition to your family. Come on out for a meet and greet with Rascal.

This handsome guy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sheila is a 2-year-old Shar-Pei mix with a beautiful long-haired Golden coat. She is a medium sized dog. Sheila is very sweet, affectionate, gentle and loves giving kisses. She is house trained, up to date on vaccinations, spayed and microchipped.

She has been around other dogs and children. Sheila has been through a lot in her short years and is skittish at first but with the right family who is willing to take their time with her and show her everything is going to be fine, she will become the most loving dog and loyal companion.

You can find Sheila through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Let’s meet Kibbles!! Kibbles is definitely a “Man of Mystery”. This Beautiful male Rottweiler mix was a stray that a kind soul rescued and brought to Lisa and her wonderful group at the Farm. They have been doing a great job unraveling Kibbles history and making sure he is healthy.

He is scheduled to be neutered, will have his vaccinations and is currently being evaluated for his tolerance with other dogs, children and cats. Lisa and her incredible team work tirelessly making sure all these fur babies get everything they need so they can find their forever home.

If you are interested in this sweet boy and want more information on Kibbles or any of the other pups looking for their new families, please reach out to Lisa or Jessica at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592