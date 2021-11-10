Clarksville Parks and Recreation’s Handmade Holidays event begins this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – ‘Tis the season as the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department hosts its annual, two-day, Handmade Holiday event from 9:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday, November 13th and noon to 4:00pm on Sunday, November 14th.

Over 60 vendors will be in attendance, offering a wide variety of handcrafted merchandise.

After moving outdoors in 2020 due to safety concerns, the event will return to its traditional location at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center inside Liberty Park.

Guests will be able to shop local vendors and can anticipate items such as soaps, art, sweets, woodworking, jewelry, and more. Giveaway opportunities will also be available from event sponsors such as:

Commemorative Handmade Holiday coffee mugs courtesy of Altra Federal Credit Union – while supplies last.

Free shopping bag provided by CDE Lightband – while supplies last.

“We are proud to have hosted the event safely last year amid the pandemic, but we are excited to return to the event’s traditional format being indoors and for two days this year,” Event Planning Specialist for Clarksville Parks and Recreation, Rebecca Lopez said. “One day of shopping just isn’t enough!”

Food will also be available for purchase during the event. Currently scheduled are Island Jerk, Georgia Mae’s Pecan Pies, Jumping Jelly Beans, Nashville Hot Sweets, Too Sweet Wedding Cakes, and Yaya’s Confectionaries.

The Wilma Rudolph Event Center is located at 8 Champions Way, Clarksville, TN.

This event is free and open to all ages.

