Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help in Identifying Anytime Fitness Assault Suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating an assault that took place in the parking lot of Anytime Fitness located at 201 Dover Road. (Griffin Center).

On November 3rd, 2021 at about 4:00am, the unidentified suspect approached a woman that was working out at Anytime Fitness. As the victim was leaving, the suspect assaulted her.

The suspect is identified as a light-skinned black male around 5’8″ to 5’10” tall. He was driving a silver 2004 to 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with aftermarket wheels.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Walden, 931.648.0656, ext. 5489.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.