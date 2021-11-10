Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett appoints Sally Burchett as New Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Director

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett recently appointed Sally Burchett as the Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Director. Burchett is replacing former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Allbert who retired in October 2021.

Burchett has worked at Montgomery County Parks and Recreation since August 2016 as an administrative coordinator, custodial and playground crew chief, and most recently as the natural resource and programming manager.

During her time at Montgomery County Parks and Recreation, she secured $1.8 million in grants for parks projects, oversaw the opening of the Wade Bourne Nature Center, and was responsible for playground renovation projects.

Prior to working for Montgomery County, Burchett’s background was in youth development spending time as a school-age services coordinator for the YMCA, and the education director for the Boys & Girls Club of Rutherford County.

She is a graduate of Clarksville Academy and attended Middle Tennessee State University. Burchett is certified as a National Recreation and Park Association (NPRA) Playground Safety Inspector.

Mayor Durrett stated, “I believe Sally is a great addition to our leadership team. Sally is enthusiastic about our first-class parks and she will continue to bring new ideas and excitement to the County Parks and Recreation Department.”

“I am excited and honored to get to continue serving Montgomery County in this new role as Parks Director. Supporting the daily work of our exceptional team is my top priority to continually offer our community top rate parks and recreational opportunities,” said Burchett.

For information about Montgomery County Parks and Recreation, visit https://mcgtn.org/parks.