News

TBI issues AMBER Alert for Four Memphis Children

By News Staff
Kei’Myia Veasley, Jamaiya Thomas, and Mariah Thomas
Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for Kei’Myia Veasley-11mo, Chance Veasley-3yo, Jamaiya Thomas-8yo, and Mariah Thomas-10yo.

They were last seen on October 5th, 2021. The TBI is working to obtain a photo of Chance.

Kei’Myia Veasley is 27 inches long, 22 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Chance Veasley (not pictured) is 2’0”, 30 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Jamaiya Thomas is 3’6”, 70 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Mariah Thomas is 4’0”, 95 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen these children, their two younger siblings, or their mother Jamisha Thomas, call 1.800.TBI.FIND.

