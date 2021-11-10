Tennessee Democratic Party Launches “Tennessee Democrats Care” to help Families in Need this Holiday Season

Nashville, TN – Today, Wednesday, November 10th, the Tennessee Democratic Party is launching Tennessee Democrats Care, a new initiative focused on giving back to communities across the state. For the 2021 holiday season, as the first Tennessee Democrats Care project, the TNDP and its affiliated county Democratic parties will be collecting non-perishable food items to make food baskets for individuals and families in need.

“We asked ourselves, ‘How can we bring joy and support right now to Tennesseeans who are struggling?’ We are eager to give families in need a chance to gather around a holiday meal.” – Hendrell Remus, TNDP Chair

This will not be the last Democrats Care project in the state. In 2022 and beyond the TNDP plans to run ongoing community service projects in the state.

“At the Tennessee Democratic Party, we believe in putting actions behind our values. We believe in supporting and uplifting all, especially the underserved. We know that our responsibility goes beyond electing great Democratic candidates, and I’m excited to kick off Tennessee Democrats Care to combat hunger this holiday season.” – Brit Bender, TNDP Executive Director.

Across the state, the food baskets will be delivered on November 23rd and December 21st. Those in Nashville who wish to donate non-perishable food items can do so by dropping off the items at Tennessee Democratic Party headquarters located at 319 Plus Park Boulevard, Nashville, TN 37217. For those outside of Nashville, they should contact their local county party by visiting www.tndp.org/county-parties/.

For more information and to get reminders about the food drive, visit www.mobilize.us/tndp/event/427173/.

