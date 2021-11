Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Connor

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

Fort Campbell, KY – Soldiers from 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prepare the lanes for Soldiers to earn their Expert Field Medical Badge.

Sgt. 1st Class Ernesto Bugarin discusses what is taken part and what it means for an Army Medical personnel to earn the badge.