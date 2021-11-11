APSU Men’s Basketball heads North to take on Southern Illinois

Austin Peay (1-0 | 0-0 OVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (0-1 | 0-0 MVC)

Friday, November 11th, 2021 | 7:00pm

Carbondale, IL | Banterra Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team hits the road for the first time this season, traveling to Carbondale, IL for a Friday night match-up with Southern Illinois inside the Banterra Center.

Series History

Series Record vs. Southern Illinois: Austin Peay trails 6-10

Last Meeting: December 6th, 2014 • Carbondale, Ill. • Austin Peay 49, Southern Illinois 71

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Noah Reed – PBP / Mike Trude – Color)

About the Austin Peay State University Governors

Austin Peay State University opened up the 2021-22 season with an 86-79 victory over UT Southern on Tuesday, marking the first career win for head coach Nate James.

In the victory, the Govs shot 50 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from the free-throw line. The APSU Govs had four scorers in double figures led by redshirt senior Tariq Silver with 20 points.

First Win For APSU Coach Nate James

Head coach Nate James picked up his first career victory on Tuesday over UT Southern. James became the first Austin Peay head coach to win his debut since Howard Jackson did so back in 1983.

Last Time Out: Austin Peay vs. Southern Illinois

Friday’s contest will be the first time Austin Peay and Southern Illinois have met since 2014. In 2014 the Govs fell on the road to the Salukis, 71-49 with Chris Horton leading the way for APSU with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Road Warriors



The Govs seek their first road win over Southern Illinois since 1995. Friday’s contest marks the first of five road games in the month of November for APSU, the most of all teams in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Homecoming For Tariq Silver

In Tuesday’s victory over UT Southern, Clarksville native Tariq Silver led the APSU Govs with 20 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field. Silver was a perfect 3-for-3 from long distance and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe.

Big Man Does Work

In his APSU Govs debut, freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field while leading the team with eight rebounds. The 6-11 center was also 2-of-3 from behind the three-point line.

Three’s Company

Austin Peay State University is the only school in the OVC to have three players rank in the top 10 in scoring within the conference. Silver leads the way ranking fifth in the conference at 20.0 points per game.

Tickets

Season tickets for the 2021-22 campaign are on sale now. Please visit letsgopeay.com/buytickets or contact the Govs Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) for more information.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Friday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team continues their road swing with a match-up against the Mastodons of Purdue Fort Wayne on Tuesday, November 16th. Tip-off is set for 6:00pm inside Memorial Coliseum.

For all the latest information on Austin Peay Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.