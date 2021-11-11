APSU Men’s Golf signs transfer Logan Spurrier from MTSU

Clarksville, TN -Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf head coach Robbie Wilson announced the addition of Logan Spurrier on Thursday. Spurrier spent last season at Middle Tennessee State University and will be immediately eligible for the 2021-22 season.

Last season at MTSU, Spurrier was a part of the Blue Raiders third straight Conference USA Championship and was a member of the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll. A native of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Spurrier was a four-time letterwinner for head golf coach Andy Gilley at Hendersonville high school. He also earned four letters in football.

Recently Spurrier had a strong showing at the Tennessee State Open, finishing tied for 40th with a 54-hole score of 214. He finished 42nd with a 72-hole score of 295 at the Tennessee State Amateur Championships. During his prep career, Spurrier averaged 75.6 strokes per round and was an All-County, All-District and All-Region selection in both golf and football.

As a senior Spurrier finished 17th at the TSSAA Golf Championships with a 6-over 150. He is a three-time TSSAA State Championship participant who has been ranked as high as No.5 in the state. Spurrier is the son of John and Elizabeth Spurrier and has a sister, Sydney, and a brother, Graham.

