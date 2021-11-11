Celebrate Thanksgiving at a Tennessee State Park

Nashville, TN – Gather around the table in Tennessee this Thanksgiving with these restaurants, themed menus, outdoor adventures, family-fun activities and so much more.

The Volunteer State provides a place for family and friends to come together to eat, drink and be thankful.

Celebrate the Season of Thanks at One of Tennessee’s State Parks

Harvest up memories with friends and family this Thanksgiving at one of Tennessee’s State Parks. With an abundance of hiking trails, lodging, and on-site restaurants, guests can relax amongst Tennessee’s great natural assets.

Feast your eyes on some of State Park’s on-site restaurants for a delicious Thanksgiving Day meal. Serving up all the traditional favorites of turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, pumpkin pie and so much more, take the stress out of Thanksgiving and dine among Tennessee’s beautiful scenic forests, lakes, and waterfalls. Check out these five Tennessee State Parks that are open for Thanksgiving 2021:

Looking to work off that extra helping of sweet potato pie? Many Tennessee State Parks offer after Thanksgiving Day hikes, including Booker T. Washington State Park, Frozen Head State Park. Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park, Red Clay State Historic Park, Rocky Fork State Park. Reelfoot Lake State Park and Chickasaw State Park.

Skip the Stress of Cooking and Cleaning

Lookout Winery’s Thanksgiving Dinner – Guild

Feast on a delicious Thanksgiving meal of roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cornbread dressing, sweet pumpkin pie with a savory glass of Lookout Winery’s wine while basking in the sprawling mountains of East Tennessee.

Adele’s Thanksgiving 2021 Buffett Menu – Nashville

Dine on a buffet spread of locally sourced, traditional Thanksgiving food at Adele’s in Nashville while sipping on their 2021 signature cocktail specials, Pumpkin White Russians and Cider & Maple Old Fashioneds. Their menu includes cheese and charcuterie, apple sage pork loin, roasted prime rib, southern buttermilk cornbread staffing, basked mac and cheese, apple crumble, pecan pie squares, and much more.

The Oliver Royale’s Three-Course Thanksgiving Meal – Knoxville

Join The Oliver Royale on Thanksgiving Day for a mouth-watering three-course meal created by executive chef Darin Hoagland. Known for its hip, upscale feel, it is sure not to disappoint. Check out Oliver Royale’s website for the Thanksgiving menu here.

Old Mill Restaurant – Pigeon Forge

If spending Thanksgiving in Pigeon Forge this year, head to The Old Mill Restaurant on Thanksgiving Day for some southern comfort food of fried chicken, biscuits and mashed potatoes. Be sure to save room for a slice of the Old Mill’s famous homemade pecan pie. With one of the oldest continually operating gristmills in the country located right on-site, take a stroll through their gift shop and stock up on some of their handcrafted, “mill made” items for the perfect holiday gift.

Thanksgiving at the Read House’s Bridgeman’s Chophouse – Chattanooga

Spend Thanksgiving weekend in Chattanooga at one of the longest continuously operating hotels in the southeast, The Read House, where guests can feast out at the hotel’s Bridgeman’s Chophouse’s special Thanksgiving features. With elegant guest rooms, delightful dining and historical beginnings, it makes for a well-spent Thanksgiving with your closest friends and family.

Dixie, Bobcat Den, Country Kitchen, Farm House, and Backyard Grill – Upper Cumberland

Local restaurants in Tennessee’s Upper Cumberland region will be offering turkey and dressing on Thanksgiving weekend. Whether looking to pick up orders to go or dine in, Dixie, Bobcat Den, Country Kitchen, Farm House and Backyard Grill has all your Thanksgiving fixings covered.

Call Tennessee “Home” this Thanksgiving

BlackBerry Farm’s Thanksgiving – Walland

Bask in Tennessee’s countryside at the picturesque BlackBerry Farm, where its visitors are greeted with stunning fall foliage, traditional Thanksgiving dinner, family bingo, flag football, hikes and so much more. BlackBerry Farm goes above and beyond to cater to the whole family, so it makes for a perfect Thanksgiving weekend getaway where you can leave the worries of entertaining and cooking at home.

JW Marriott – Nashville

For a fun Thanksgiving weekend escape, look no further than the JW Marriott in Nashville, where its Stompin Grounds Restaurant is serving up a harvestful Thanksgiving buffet using all fresh, local and homemade ingredients. Following dinner, head to the top of the hotel and toast to your Thanksgiving with an after-dinner cocktail and sprawling views of downtown Nashville at Bourbon Sky. Afterward, have a peaceful night’s rest in the hotel’s spacious and luxurious guestrooms.

French Broad Outpost Ranch – Del Rio

Looking for a little adventure this Thanksgiving? The French Broad Outpost Dude Ranch is the ideal spot for families looking to vacation together this Nov.. Throughout the week have fun partaking in a variety of activities, including horseback riding, cattle drives, fishing, hiking, horseshoes and s’mores by the campfire. With three different lodging options on-site, there is room for the whole family to join in. Their lodge rooms can hold up to four people, while the Lone Star Hotel can hold up to 21 total guests.

The Peabody – Memphis

Enjoy a lavish Thanksgiving getaway at The Peabody Memphis, where you can be immersed in the city’s history and culture. From the marble fountain in the lobby, the iconic stars who have stayed overnight throughout the years, the iconic Duck march, world-class spa and dining options, there is something to keep everyone in the family entertainment. Enjoy Thanksgiving Brunch on the Mezzanine level and a three-course dinner at the Capriccio Grill for a full Peabody experience.

Looking to Get Out This Thanksgiving? Check Out These Can’t-Miss Events.

Whether looking to attend a fall sporting event, a holiday market or cruise down the Tennessee river, check out these Thanksgiving week events below. For more happenings across Tennessee, visit www.tnvacation.com/calendar.

