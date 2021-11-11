57.1 F
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Clarksville Police Department identifies/arrests Galen Blackmon for Assault outside Anytime Fitness

Galen Blackmon
Galen Blackmon

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On November 10th, 2021, The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received TIPS through the Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline that the individual that was responsible for assault at Anytime Fitness was 41-year-old Galen Blackmon (Black/Male).

CPD Detectives confirmed with a family member that it was Blackmon in the photographs and he was located and arrested.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to recognize the consolidated effort of CPD detectives, patrol officers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigators, patrol deputies, and the individuals that contacted Crime Stoppers which allowed us to get this individual off the streets.

Galen Blackmon has been charged with Rape and Robbery.

Sgt. Hamilton, SVU supervisor stated, “I am very proud of everyone’s effort at SVU tonight. It was all hands on deck which made processing various things in three locations go quickly and smoothly”.

This is still an active investigation and pending prosecution. No other information will be released out of respect for the victim.

