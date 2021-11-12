APSU Football takes on Tennessee State at Nissan Stadium, Saturday

Austin Peay (4-5 | 2-2 OVC) at Tennessee State (5-4 | 3-2 OVC)

Saturday, November 13th, 2021 | 2:00pm CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium

Clarksville, TN – Looking to avenge an October 2nd loss to Tennessee State, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team travels to the Music City to take on the Tigers 2:00pm, Saturday, at Nissan Stadium.

The Governors enter Saturday’s contest following a program-record six interceptions in a 42-26 victory over Ohio Valley Conference foe Eastern Illinois, November 6th.

Johnathon Edwards led the Govs’ stingy defense with a career-high three interceptions en route to the Philadelphia, Mississippi native’s second OVC Defensive Player of the Week honor. Shamari Simmons added a pair of second-half interceptions against the Panthers, with graduate student Koby Perry notching his second-straight game with a pick. The Govs defense also recorded season highs in tackles for loss (9) and sacks (5).

Offensively, quarterback Draylen Ellis won his fourth OVC Offensive Player of the Week award following a 278-yard, three-touchdown afternoon against the Panthers while wide receiver Drae McCray took home the league’s Newcomer of the Week honor after his first multi-touchdown day as a Gov and posted a career-high 137 receiving yards.

In their previous meeting with the Tigers, the Govs fell 24-22 to TSU in a game that did not count towards the OVC standings. Draylen Ellis passed for 254 yards and a score, while Brian Snead led the Govs’ ground attack with 73 yards and a 66-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

Saturday’s game against Tennessee State will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Inside The Film Room

A Final Road Trip For 2021

Austin Peay State University closes out the road portion of its 2021 schedule when it meets Tennessee State in a 2:00pm, Saturday matchup at Nissan Stadium. Austin Peay State University enters the game following a home victory that brought it back to 2-2 in OVC play.

Tennessee State suffered a road loss at nationally-ranked and OVC-leading UT Martin last weekend to fall two games behind in the regular-season title chase.

Last Time Out

Johnathon Edwards intercepted three passes as part of a record six-interception day as Austin Peay State University overcame a rough start to power past Eastern Illinois 42- 26 in OVC action, Saturday, at Fortera Stadium.

The interceptions were just part of a stellar Governors defensive performance, which included season highs in tackles for loss (9) and sacks (5). APSU leaned on that defensive performance as it rallied from a 10-0 deficit in the game’s first four minutes.

APSU Govs Trio Earn Weekly OVC Honors

Quarterback Draylen Ellis, defensive back Johnathon Edwards, and wide receiver Drae McCray each picked up a share of the Ohio Valley Conference’s weekly football awards, Sunday.

Ellis (3) and Edwards (2) earned a repeat recognition from the league this season while McCray nabbed his first weekly award.

Johnathon Edwards, The Quicker Picker Upper

Johnathon Edwards is a magnet for turnovers, picking off seven passes and recovering two fumbles this season.

He leads all FCS defenders with nine turn-overs gained in the fall 2021 campaign.

He vaulted past Montana’s Justin Ford (8), Western Illinois’ Michael Wilson (7), and remained ahead of Furman’s Travis Blackshear (7).

Beniko Harley 2000 + 20

With one catch – a 36-yard touchdown reception – at Murray State, Baniko Harley moved onto both the 2,000 yard and 20 touchdown plateaus. He enters Saturday’s game with 2,053 career receiving yards and 20 career touchdowns.

Harley is fifth all-time in career receiving yards and is third all-time in touchdown receptions. He needs 174 yards and five touchdown receptions to move into the next spot on each respective list.

Ahmaad Tanner To Two Thousand

Ahmaad Tanner’s 28-yard run to end the first quarter at Eastern Kentucky, September 25th, made him the ninth Governors running back to record 2,000 career rushing yards. He enters this week’s game with 2,393 rushing yards after a career-best 134 rushing yards at Murray State.

Tanner needs 171 yards to move past Mike Lewis (1985-89) for sixth on the Govs all-time list.

Koby Perry for 16

Koby Perry was named the OVC Defensive Player of the Week, October 30th, following his career-high 16 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup, and a quarterback hurry at UT Martin.

Those 16 tackles are tied for the most in the OVC this season and is tied for the ninth-best single-game total in the FCS this season, it is also the most tackles by an APSU Gov since Gunnar Scholato recorded 17 tackles against Tennessee State (10/6/18).

Scotty Walden; or, Life at Austin Peay State University

When 2021 comes to an end (finally), Scotty Walden will have coached the APSU Govs through 17 games in a 272-day span that began February 21st in Cookeville.

His eight wins already ranks third among APSU head coaches through 17 games. Only College Football Hall of Fame coach Boots Donnelly (11-6, 1977-78) and Watson Brown (10-7) have more wins through their first 17 APSU games.

Next Up For APSU Football



The 2021 season comes to an end when the Austin Peay State University football team hosts Tennessee Tech in a 2:00pm, Saturday, November 20th OVC contest at Fortera Stadium. The start time of that game is subject to change if Austin Peay State University is hosting the OVC Volleyball Championship next weekend. APSU will recognize the 13 seniors on this season’s team prior to the start of the game.