APSU swears in 18 new ROTC cadets

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s Deputy Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jimmie Cole, swore in 18 of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) ROTC cadets during their military appreciation football game at Fortera Stadium on November 6th, 2021.

During the halftime ceremony, Cole administered the oath to cadets who recently committed themselves to become officers in the U.S. Military.

Once they finish their degrees and complete their required leadership training, each cadet will commission as a Second Lieutenant and serve in either the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserves, or the Army National Guard.

“The cadets have worked very hard to reach this moment,” said Cole. “This ceremony affirms their commitment to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

The APSU’s ROTC program, known as the Governor’s Guard, was constituted on January 28th, 1971. For the last 50 years, they have commissioned officers that have gone on to serve at the highest levels of the U.S. Army.

“The Army ROTC program is one of the many opportunities the military provides for future leaders,” said ASPU Cadet Virginia Quinones. “I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to advancing in my future career in the military with my fellow cadets.”

Following the ceremony, Austin Peay State University also recognized ROTC graduates from each decade of the program. Retired Col. Mitch Sartain (1970), Retired Col. Eddie Vaughn (1980), Retired Maj. John Braun (1990), Cpt. Thomasa Ross (2000), Maj. Walter Rausch (2010), and 2nd Lt. Christina Taylor (2020).