CDC releases information on Influenza Vaccinations During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Atlanta, GA – Influenza causes considerable morbidity and mortality in the United States. Between 2010 and 2020, an estimated 9–41 million cases resulted in 140,000–710,000 hospitalizations and 12,000–52,000 deaths annually (1).

As the United States enters the 2021–22 influenza season, the potential impact of influenza illnesses is of concern given that influenza season will again coincide with the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, which could further strain overburdened health care systems.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends routine annual influenza vaccination for the 2021–22 influenza season for all persons aged ?6 months who have no contraindications (). To assess the potential impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on influenza vaccination coverage, the percentage change between administration of at least 1 dose of influenza vaccine during September–December 2020 was compared with the average administered in the corresponding periods in 2018 and 2019.

The data analyzed were reported from 11 U.S. jurisdictions with high-performing state immunization information systems.* Overall, influenza vaccine administration was 9.0% higher in 2020 compared with the average in 2018 and 2019, combined.

However, in 2020, the number of influenza vaccine doses administered to children aged 6–23 months and children aged 2–4 years, was 13.9% and 11.9% lower, respectively than the average for each age group in 2018 and 2019. Strategic efforts are needed to ensure high influenza vaccination coverage among all age groups, especially children aged 6 months–4 years who are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Administration of influenza vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine among eligible populations is especially important to reduce the potential strain that influenza and COVID-19 cases could place on health care systems already overburdened by COVID-19.

Influenza vaccination data reported to CDC from 11 study jurisdictions† with high-performing state immunization information systems for persons in the following age groups were analyzed: 6–23 months, and 2–4, 5–12, 13–17, 18–49, 50–64, and ?65 years.

Persons aged ?6 months with at least 1 dose of influenza vaccine administered between the first week of September and last week of December in 2018, 2019, and 2020, were included in the analysis. The numbers of vaccine doses administered to each age group in 2020 were compared with the average number of reported doses administered during the corresponding weeks in 2018 and 2019.

In addition, the percentage change between the number of influenza vaccine doses administered during September–December 2020 and the average administered in the corresponding periods in 2018 and 2019 among persons aged ?6 months was calculated overall and stratified by age groups.

Analyses were conducted with SAS (version 9.4; SAS Institute). This activity was reviewed by CDC and was conducted consistent with applicable federal law and CDC policy.§

A total of 16,872,970 influenza vaccine doses were reported by 11 study jurisdictions to state immunization information systems during September–December 2020, compared with an average of 15,513,428 doses reported during the same weeks in 2018 and 2019 (Figure 1), representing an overall increase of 9.0% in influenza doses administered to all age groups compared with 2018 and 2019 (Figure 2).

However, the numbers of influenza vaccine doses administered to children aged 6–24 months and children aged 2–4 years were 13.9% and 11.9% lower, respectively than the average numbers administered during September–December of 2018 and 2019. The number of doses administered to children aged 5–12 years was similar in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

During September–December 2020, the number of influenza vaccine doses administered increased 12.9% among adolescents aged 13–17 years, the only increase observed among all children, compared with the average during the corresponding period in 2018 and 2019. Influenza doses administered to adults increased in all age groups during September–December 2020, compared with the average during the preceding 2 years: the largest increase (15.3%) was among persons aged 50–64 years, followed by persons aged 18–49 years (14.6%); the smallest increase was among persons aged ?65 years (9.5%).