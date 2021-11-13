TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Faith Threet of Robertson County

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 17-year-old Faith Noel Threet on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

Faith is 5’2”, weighs 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

There is no known direction of travel.

Faith was last seen in Springfield, wearing dark blue jeans, black mud boots, and a black hooded sweatshirt. She has a known medical condition.

If you’ve seen Faith, or know where she is, please call Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 615.382.6600, or the TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.