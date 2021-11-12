Tennessee Titans history against New Orleans Saints

Nashville, TN – In head-to-head regular-season matchups, the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints have played a total of 15 times, with the Titans holding an 8-6-1 advantage. That includes a four-game winning streak by the Titans that was broken with a Saints victory in 2011.

While the teams are infrequent adversaries and the Saints have made only three appearances in Tennessee since the Oilers moved from Houston in 1997, this week marks the second time in three seasons the Saints are traveling to Nissan Stadium.

On December 22nd, 2019, the Saints erased a 14-0 Titans lead to win 38-28, defeating a Titans team that was without running back Derrick Henry for the first and only time during the season. Wide receiver Michael Thomas caught 12 passes from Drew Brees for 136 yards, including a late score to seal the New Orleans victory.

The last time the Titans played in New Orleans was November 8th, 2015, a game the Titans won by a final score of 34-28 in overtime. It was the first game the Titans played under then-interim head coach Mike Mularkey. Rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota’s fourth touchdown pass of the game was the game-winner in overtime.

The Titans played a memorable primetime game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night, September 24th, 2007. Titans linebacker Keith Bulluck recorded a career-high three interceptions, tying a franchise record, in helping the team to a 31-14 win.

The initial regular-season matchup between the Saints and the then-Houston Oilers occurred in 1971, five seasons after the Saints began to play as an expansion franchise in the NFL. The game resulted in a 13-13 score, one of the six ties in Oilers/Titans history.

The Titans and Saints have a long-standing preseason rivalry. In 30 meetings in the preseason, the Saints lead 15-14-1. They met every preseason from 1968-87, and only the Dallas Cowboys have played the Oilers/Titans more often in the preseason (34 games) than the Saints.

Recent Matchups

2007 Week 3 • Sept. 24, 2007 • TITANS 31 at Saints 14

The Titans defense forces five turnovers, intercepting Drew Brees four times. Linebacker Keith Bulluck ties a franchise record by collecting three interceptions. The Titans take a 10-0 lead after a 35-yard touchdown pass from Vince Young to wide receiver Brandon Jones.

New Orleans grabs a 14-10 lead in the third quarter on a one-yard Reggie Bush run, but the Titans come back to score on a one-yard LenDale White rush and a three-yard touchdown pass from Young to tight end Bo Scaife. Vincent Fuller secures the win with a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown.

2011 Week 14 • Dec. 11, 2011 • SAINTS 22 at Titans 17

Drew Brees passes for 337 yards with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to Marques Colston. Titans rookie Jake Locker enters the game in the second quarter after Matt Hasselbeck injures a calf. Locker rushes for a touchdown and completes a 40-yard touchdown pass to Nate Washington.

Locker’s 282 passing yards are second-most in franchise history by a rookie. Washington totals 130 yards on six receptions. Locker is sacked by Jo-Lonn Dunbar at the New Orleans eight-yard line on the final play.

2015 Week 9 • Nov. 8, 2015 • TITANS 34 at Saints 28 (OT)

Marcus Mariota’s fourth touchdown pass is a five-yarder to Anthony Fasano in overtime. Mariota goes 28-of-39 for 371 yards and no interceptions. He ties the game in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass to Justin Hunter and a two-point conversion to Delanie Walker.

The Titans force two turnovers and sack Drew Brees (28-of-39 for 387 yards) four times. Walker registers two touchdown catches, including a 61-yarder. The teams combined for 899 yards of offense, including 483 by the Titans.

2019 Week 16 • Dec. 22, 2019 • SAINTS 38 at Titans 28

The Saints score 24 consecutive points after the Titans take a 14-0 lead in the first half. Ryan Tannehill and Drew Brees each complete three touchdown passes without throwing an interception. Tannehill is sacked five times.

Saints wideout Michael Thomas catches 12 passes for 136 yards and a score late in the fourth quarter to help put the game out of reach. Thomas’ touchdown is preceded by a fumble recovery by the Saints defense in its own territory on a pass from Tannehill to receiver Kalif Raymond.