Tennessee Vols Football takes on #1 Georgia at Neyland Stadium for Homecoming

Tennessee (5-4 | 303 SEC) vs. #1 Georgia (9-0 | 7-0 SEC)

Saturday, November 13th, 2021 | 2:30pm CT

Knoxville, TN | Neyland Stadium | TV: CBS

Knoxville, TN – The Tennessee Vols football team will look to knock off its second-ranked opponent in as many weeks as No. 1 Georgia makes the trip to Knoxville this Saturday for a 2:30pm CT kick off on CBS.

Saturday’s game will be Homecoming for the Vols and will mark their first game at Neyland Stadium since hosting Ole Miss nearly a month ago.

The contest will feature a national TV broadcast on CBS with Brad Nessler (PxP), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jamie Erdahl (sideline) on the call. Kickoff is slated for 2:39pm CT.

Fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) and satellite radio (Sirius Ch. 138, XM Ch. 191, Internet Ch. 962). A live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com? and the Official Gameday App

Bob Kesling (PxP), Pat Ryan (analyst), and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with Kasey Funderburg handling sideline duties. Big Orange Countdown begins at 1:00pm CT.

Gameday Info

For the most up-to-date information on Tennessee's 2021 gameday policies, please visit the Tennessee Football Gameday Information page on UTSports.com.

Vols on Homecoming

Following two straight road games, the Vols return to Neyland Stadium on Saturday for Homecoming. It will be UT’s first home game in 28 days. The contest will mark Tennessee’s fourth consecutive game against a top 20 opponent and kicks off a three-game homestand to close the regular season.

The Big Orange are 74-19-3 all-time and have posted six straight wins on Homecoming. This will be Tennessee’s first Homecoming game vs. an SEC foe since facing Auburn in 2013.

Hendo Cinco

Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker has been nothing short of spectacular for the Vols in his first season on Rocky Top, leading a high-powered offense that ranks among the top 25 nationally in points per game (15th – 38.2), total offense (21st – 457.7) and rushing offense (18th – 217.1).

The Greensboro, North Carolina, native ranks fourth in the FBS with a 190.01 QB passer efficiency rating, which is on pace to shatter the previous program record of 163.00 held by Darryl Dickey (1985). For the year, Hooker is completing 69.3 percent of his passes – which is also on pace to be a new program single-season record – and has thrown for 1,894 yards and 21 touchdown passes with just two interceptions. With a career-high four touchdown passes in UT’s road win at No. 18 Kentucky last Saturday, Hooker passed Peyton Manning’s 1996 season of 20 TD passes for 10th on the program’s single-season list.

Hooker has accounted for multiple touchdowns in eight consecutive games entering this weekend’s showdown with No. 1 Georgia and has thrown four touchdown passes of 70-plus yards this season, which is tied for the most in the country. His 21 total touchdown passes are a career high, surpassing his previous best of 13 while at Virginia Tech in 2019. Hooker was named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award earlier this week, becoming the Vols’ first semifinalist since Erik Ainge in 2006.

Quick Strike Offense/Big Plays

Of Tennessee’s 51 offensive scoring drives this season, 28 have taken less than two minutes and 15 have been under a minute. Over the past two games, seven of the Vols’ 10 offensive scoring drives have lasted less than a minute.



UT ranks tops in the SEC in 60-yard offensive plays (5) and 70-yard offensive plays (5). The Vols are tied for the national lead in 70-yard offensive plays along with Army and Nebraska. Tennessee is also tied with Louisville for the national lead in 70-yard pass completions (4). The Big Orange have already hit on 13 offensive plays of 40 or more yards from scrimmage this season, which ranks third in the SEC. By comparison, the Vols had only three the entire 2020 season (10 games).

Explosive WR Trio

Tennessee is the only team in the SEC that has three players with at least five touchdown receptions this season. The wide receiver trio of JaVonta Payton (6), Velus Jones Jr. (5) and Cedric Tillman (5) have combined for 16 of the Vols’ 22 receiving touchdowns this year.

Tennessee Vols/Georgia Bulldogs Series HIstory

Bulldogs lead series, 25-23-2

Georgia leads the all-time series, 25-23-2, but the two sides are even in the 25 prior meetings in Knoxville with a record of 12-12-1. The Vols will be looking to end a four-game skid against the Bulldogs and Saturday’s meeting will be the first time that UT has ever faced a Georgia team ranked No. 1.

UT’s last victory over the Dawgs came on October 1st, 2016, when Jauan Jennings hauled in a 43-yard Hail Mary from Joshua Dobbs as time expired, giving the Vols a 34-31 triumph in Athens.

About the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia is led by head coach Kirby Smart, who is in his sixth season as the head man in Athens. The Bulldogs enter Saturday’s game ranked No. 1 in all three polls and are one of four undefeated teams remaining in the FBS.

UGA has been solid on both sides of the ball, ranking in the top 15 nationally in scoring offense and scoring defense. The Dawgs defense has been historically good, allowing just 6.6 points per game, which leads the FBS by a significant margin. Georgia has yet to allow an opponent to score more than 13 points in a game this season and has posted two shutouts in SEC play. Senior linebacker Channing Tindall leads the team with 45 tackles while sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Carter ranks first on the team with 6.5 tackles for loss. Do-it-all linebacker Nakobe Dean is tied for the team lead with two interceptions and is also second on the team with 3.5 sacks.

Offensively, senior quarterback Stetson Bennett IV ranks third in the nation with a 197.34 passer rating, tossing 14 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Freshman tight end Brock Bowers has been Bennett’s top target with team highs in receptions (28), receiving yards (493), and touchdown catches (6). Junior running back Zamir White leads the team in rushing with 519 yards and nine touchdowns.