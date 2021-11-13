TBI issued Silver Alert for Erica Bates of Jackson

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Erica Bates, who is missing out of Jackson Tennessee.

Erica is 5’5”, weighs 150 pounds, has blonde hair, and brown eyes. Erica has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Erica was last seen wearing an ‘Aruba’ sweatshirt with black tights. If you have seen Erica Bates, or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Jackson Police Department at 731.467.0378, or TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.