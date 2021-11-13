46.2 F
Clarksville
Saturday, November 13, 2021
HomeNewsTBI issued Silver Alert for Erica Bates of Jackson
News

TBI issued Silver Alert for Erica Bates of Jackson

News Staff
By News Staff
Erica Bates
Erica Bates

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Erica Bates, who is missing out of Jackson Tennessee.

Erica is 5’5”, weighs 150 pounds, has blonde hair, and brown eyes. Erica has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Erica was last seen wearing an ‘Aruba’ sweatshirt with black tights. If you have seen Erica Bates, or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Jackson Police Department at 731.467.0378, or TBI at 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Previous articleTennessee Titans last game against New Orleans Saints
Next articleTBI Fire Investigation Results in Indictment of Kathleen Noble of Robertson County
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online