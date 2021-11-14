APSU Football’s Draylen Ellis, Maddux Trujillo, Drae McCray receive OVC Weekly Honors

Brentwood, TN – Another winning week, another week with three Austin Peay State University football athletes recognized by the Ohio Valley Conference.

Following the Governors 36-7 victory at Tennessee State, the league recognized sophomore quarterback Draylen Ellis, freshman kicker Maddux Trujillo and freshman wide receiver Drae McCray with weekly honors.

Ellis, who earned OVC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week and fourth time this season, was responsible for all three offensive touchdowns. He tossed a pair of touchdowns, each going for more than 50 yards– a 51-yard pass to Baniko Harley and a 50-yard pass to Eugene Minter . Ellis also ran for his first touchdown this season on a seven-yard carry in the third quarter. The Olive Branch, Mississippi product closed strong, completing 8 of his final 11 passes, including both touchdown throws and five throws of 35-plus yards. Ellis averaged 16.27 yards per completion and didn’t throw an interception for a second-straight game.

Trujillo captured his first career OVC Special Teams Player of the Week award after connecting on 3-of-4 field goals and 2-of-3 PATs to tally 11 points. Entering the game 2-for-3 on 40-plus yard kicks, he went 2-for-3 from that range, Saturday, connecting from 42, 44, and 39 yards. With his first field goal made, he became the fastest Govs kicker to reach 10 field goals made, needing just 13 attempts. Trujillo finished the day with 11 points.

McCray, who earned a share of the league’s Newcomer of the Week honor for a second-straight week, set the tone with his blocked punt, scoop, and score for the game’s first points. With the ball at the TSU 39-yard line, he broke through the middle of the TSU line, cleanly blocked the punt, scooped up the loose ball, and scampered 20 yards for the score. McCray added 70 yards on four receptions, including a 25-yard pass reception and a 45-yard pass reception. He later added an 11-yard kickoff return to finish the day with 120 all-purpose yards.

The Austin Peay State University football team closes its 2021 season with a 2:00pm Saturday contest against Tennessee Tech at Fortera Stadium. Single-game tickets are still available for purchase at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay athletics ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) during regular business hours.