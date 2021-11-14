53.7 F
Clarksville
Sunday, November 14, 2021
HomeArts/LeisureEnhance your Stuffing with Dried Cranberries
Arts/Leisure

Enhance your Stuffing with Dried Cranberries

News Staff
By News Staff
Cranberry Stuffing
Cranberry Stuffing

Cooking CornerFrankfort, MI  – For many clever cooks, the secret ingredient in spectacular stuffing is dried cranberries.

Long a Thanksgiving favorite, cranberries can add great taste and festive color to stuffing, as in this mouthwatering recipe:


Cranberry Stuffing

  • 10 cups day-old French bread cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 6 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
  • 1 Tbsp. dried thyme
  • Pinch of salt and pepper
  • 2 lbs. sweet Italian sausage, casings removed
  • 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 2 cups onion, chopped
  • 2 fennel bulbs, diced
  • 2 cups Graceland Fruit Dried Cranberries
  • 2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts
  • Zest from 2 oranges
  • 2 tsp. dried sage leaves
  • ¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 cup chicken broth

Toss bread cubes in a large bowl with 2 Tbsp. olive oil, dried thyme, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Heat oven to 325°F.

Bake on 2 baking sheets until lightly toasted, about 15 minutes. Let cool, then transfer to a large mixing bowl. Cook sausage in 2 Tbsp. olive oil over medium-high heat, breaking apart with spatula. Drain extra fat. Add to the toasted bread cubes.

Melt unsalted butter in skillet with 2 Tbsp. olive oil. Cook onion and fennel over medium-low heat for 10minutes. Add dried cranberries and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Add to the sausage and bread cubes.

Fold in walnuts, orange zest, dried sage, and flat­leaf parsley. Drizzle chicken broth ½ cup at a time and stir. If using to stuff a turkey, let the stuffing cool completely first. If not, heat covered at 350°F for 20–25 minutes. Enjoy.

What makes it even better is that it’s created with dried cranberries, often called a “superfruit” because they’re a good source of fiber, cholesterol-free, low in sodium, and high in antioxidants. That, studies say, promotes heart and brain health.

The fruit from industry pioneer Graceland Fruit is all non-GMO and gluten-free with no artificial colors or flavors.

Learn More

For fruitful ideas, recipes and videos, visit www.gracelandfruit.com

Previous articleNashville Zoo announces birth of Two Cotton-Top Tamarins
Next articleAPSU Football’s Draylen Ellis, Maddux Trujillo, Drae McCray receive OVC Weekly Honors
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online