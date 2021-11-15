APSU Women’s Basketball hosts North Alabama, Tuesday

Austin Peay (1-1) vs. North Alabama (1-1)

Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – After picking up a win in her home debut, Austin Peay State University head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young and the Governors will play their final home game of November when they host North Alabama for a Tuesday tilt in the Winfield Dunn Center. Tip-off is at 6:00pm.

In their last outing, the Govs dominated Pikeville in the paint, scoring 60 points there en route to a 29-point victory to secure Young’s first win as a head coach.

Graduate transfer Karle Pace led Austin Peay in scoring for the second-straight game with 18 points in her first game as Governor in the Dunn Center, while Yamia Johnson and Lyric Cole added 16 and 10 points, respectively, to round out the Govs’ double-figure scorers.

About the North Alabama Lions

After a sixth-place finish in the 2020-21 regular season and a quarterfinal loss to No. 3-seed North Florida in the ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship, North Alabama was picked to finish ninth in the ASUN Preseason Coaches’ Poll and eighth in the ASUN Media Poll.

In her ninth season at the helm of North Alabama women’s basketball, Missy Tiber’s team is off to a 1-1 start after going 7-18 overall last season. The Lions lost their top-four scorers from a season ago as Jaida Bond, Jaila Roberts, and Sakyia White each transferred and Olivia Noah graduated.

Macey Lee is the Lions top-returning scorer this season after averaging 8.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while making 15 starts in 25 appearances last season. She is averaging 18.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game this season after scoring 16 points in the season opener against Blackburn and 21 points at No. 13 Kentucky. Texas A&M International transfer Patrycja Jaworska is the Lions second-leading scorer this season, averaging 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

Adelphi University transfer Julia Strachan is averaging 10 points per game for North Alabama after scoring 20 points in the season opener against Blackburn.

As a team, North Alabama is averaging 85 points per game after scoring 114 points in the season-opening contest against Blackburn.

The Lions are shooting 47.4 percent from the floor and are averaging 21 assists per game.

Austin Peay / North Alabama Series History, Lasting Meeting

This is the fourth meeting in a series that dates back to 1983; Austin Peay State University trails the all-time series, 1-2, but won the last meeting.

Brianah Ferby and Shay-Lee Kirby scored 26 and 24 points, respectively, to lead Austin Peay State University to an 88-78 season-opening win against North Alabama, November 25th, 2020, at Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama.

Brianah Ferby knocked down four three-pointers while recording six rebounds, three steals, and two assists to open her final season as an APSU Gov. Kirby buried a team-high five three-pointers, while also posting three steals, two rebounds, two blocked shots, and an assist.

Myah LeFlore and Brandi Ferby rounded out the APSU Govs in double figures with 13 and 12 points, respectively, with each grabbing five rebounds as well. Brandi Ferby also led the Governors with a game-high six assists.

Nina De Leon Negron and Maggie Knowles led Austin Peay State University on the glass, with De Leon Negron grabbing a game-high eight rebounds – with five on the offensive end – in her collegiate debut and Knowles pulling down seven boards.

Jaida Bond led North Alabama with 21 points, knocking down three triples and grabbing six rebounds. Macey Lee and Olivia Noah were also in double-figures with 14 and 13 points, respectively, with Noah grabbing a team-high seven rebounds.

APSU Notably

Brittany Young, the 12th head women’s basketball coach in Austin Peay State University history, picked up her first career win when the Governors beat Pikeville, 78-49, in her Winfield Dunn Center debut.

Austin Peay State University now has won five-straight home openers in the Dunn Center, matching a five-game winning streak from 2000-04 as the longest winning streak in home openers in program history.

APSU scored 60 points in the paint and shot 55.6 percent from the floor in their home opener against Pikeville, November 12th, both numbers would have been their best single-game marks during the 2020-21 season.

The APSU Govs pulled down 52 rebounds in the season opener at Evansville, November 9th, which is their best single-game performance since a 54-rebound outing against Brescia (12/6/14).

Through two games, Austin Peay State University leads the OVC with 17 offensive rebounds per game this season. The Govs have capitalized on their offensive boards and are averaging 15 second-chance points per game.

Karle Pace ranked in the top ten in the OVC in scoring in each of the last three seasons at Eastern Illinois, after two games as a Gov, she is tied for fourth in the league in scoring (16 ppg).

Freshman Lyric Cole averaged 9.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1 blocked shot per game in her first week of collegiate basketball.

Preseason All-OVC selection Yamia Johnson ranked fourth in the league in scoring at Jacksonville State last season, through two games as a Governor, she ranks sixth in the conference in scoring (15 ppg).

D’Shara Booker is the Govs top returning rebounder after averaging 6.1 rebounds per game last season; through two games this season, she is averaging eight rebounds per game, which is tied for the third-best mark in the OVC.

Tickets

Season and single-game tickets are on sale for the 2021-22 basketball season. Fans can purchase or renew their season tickets online at LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329). More information on season and single-game tickets can also be found online.

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on Facebook. To keep up with the Governors women’s basketball team, follow along on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB). Live stats will be available during all home games and select road games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all Austin Peay State University home games, OVC games, and select road games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season, visit the women’s basketball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will hit the road for four of its next five games, starting with a season-long three-game road trip which begins when the Govs play an 11:00am, Saturday contest against Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Governors then travel to Boca Raton, Florida for the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament, where they will play a 1:30pm CT, November 26th game against Davidson and an 11:00am CT, November 27th game against Tulsa.