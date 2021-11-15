Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball travels to Purdue Fort Waynes, Tuesday

Austin Peay (1-1 | 0-0 OVC) at Purdue Fort Wayne (1-0 | 0-0 Horizon)

Tuesday, November 16th, 2021 | 6:00pm CT

Fort Wayne, IN | Memorial Coliseum

Clarksville, TN – Continuing its five-game road swing, the Austin Peay men’s basketball readies for a match-up with the Mastodons of Purdue Fort Wayne on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021.

Tip-off is set for 6:00pm inside Memorial Coliseum.

Game Information

Series Record vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: Austin Peay trails 1-4

Last Meeting: Dec. 15th, 2018 • Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 95, Purdue Fort Wayne 68

Watch Live: ESPN Plus (John Nolan – PBP / Michael Kibiloski – Color)

About the APSU Govs

Austin Peay State University heads into Tuesday’s contest with an overall record of 1-1 after falling to Southern Illinois 73-55 last Friday. As a team, the APSU Govs are averaging 70.5 points per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from long distance.

Last Time Out

Austin Peay State University dropped its first game of the season last Friday, falling to Southern Illinois on the road 73-55. The Govs were led by the freshman duo of Elijah Hutchins-Everett and Caleb Stone-Carrawell, who combined to score 37 of APSU’s 55 points. Hutchins-Everett also led the Govs with five rebounds against the Salukis.

Young Gov Leading The Way

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett is one of just two freshmen in the Ohio Valley Conference to rank in the top 10 in the conference in points per game (18.0) and rebounds per game (6.5).

Snap A Streak On The Road

Austin Peay State University looks to snap a six-game road losing streak, dating back to last season. The APSU Govs last road victory was a 94-79 win over Eastern Kentucky on February 4th, 2021.

Starting Things Off

The APSU Govs starting line-up of Hutchins-Everett, Stone-Carrawell, Carlos Paez, Cameron Copeland, and Tariq Silver have combined to score 125 of Austin Peay State University’s 141 points this season.

Protect The Ball

With just 10.5 turnovers per game, Austin Peay State University ranks 52nd in the NCAA through two games.

Fear The Four

Through two games the APSU Govs have four players averaging in double figures, led by freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett at 18.0 points per game.

Free For A Reason



Austin Peay State University leads the OVC in free-throw percentage at 76.7 percent. APSU is 23-of-30 from the charity stripe through two games this season.

Tickets

Next Up APSU Men’s Basketball

Following its match-up with the Mastodons, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hits the road for the third consecutive game to square-off with Dayton on Saturday, November 20th. Tip-off against the Flyers is set for 1:00pm inside UD Arena.

