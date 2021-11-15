Austin Peay State University Softball signs Four for 2022-23 season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team and head coach Kassie Stanfill announced four signees to open its early signing period, which began November 10th, 2021.

Highlighting the incoming class are Emberly Nichols, from Clarksville, Tennessee, Ashlyn Dulaney from Telford, Tennessee, Ainsley Grimes, from Morris, Alabama, and Charley Pursley, from Benton, Kentucky.

“The 2022 class is a group of women that will make our program better,” said Stanfill. “Their individual strengths, personalities, and desire to win will bring an immediate impact to our team as we move into the ASUN Conference. We are excited to officially have them join our Austin Peay Family.”

This quartet is Stanfill’s first singings ahead of the 2022-23 season and will be a part of the Governors’ inaugural season as a member of the ASUN Conference.

Ashlyn Dulaney, 5-7, Catcher/Infielder, Telford, Tennessee (David Crockett HS)

Helped lead David Crockett to a 30-8 record her junior season, including going 12-0 to win a conference championship. Finished the campaign with a .486 batting average, which included 10 home runs and 43 runs driven in, earning First Team All-District in 1-AAA, Offensive Player of the Year, and Times-News/Johnson City Press Sweet 16 selection.

Ainsley Grimes, 5-7, Catcher/First Base, Morris, Alabama (Mortimer Jordan HS)

A member of her school’s varsity team since seventh grade at Mortimer Jordan, she has been a part of three state tournament teams, including a third-place finish last season. Led the team as a junior with 40 runs batted in and was selected to AL.com Birmingham Region Terrific 20 Best of the Rest.

Emberly Nichols, 5-7, Pitcher/Utility, Clarksville, Tennessee (Clarksville HS)

A career .400-plus hitter at Clarksville High School, with two district championships and an overall team record of 83-6-1 over her first three seasons. As a junior earned Montgomery County All-Area honors after batting .413 overall, including six doubles, one triple, and three home runs among her 43 total hits. As a pitcher, posted a 12-1 record, with a 1.97 ERA and 89 strikeouts. As a freshman, pitched a perfect game in her first career start.

Charley Pursley, 5-3, Outfield, Benton, Kentucky (Marshall County HS)

A member of her school’s varsity team since eighth grade, she was one of Kentucky’s best hitters last year, finishing 11th in the state with 65 hits (school record), while tying for ninth in stolen bases with 50 (school record) and 22nd in triples (6). Also scored 48 runs and drove in 23, earning Class 3A All-State honorable mention and all-district first team. Selected to play in Kentucky East vs. West All-Star Game.