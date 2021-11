Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was working a wreck with injuries on Trenton Road near Treeland Drive early this morning.

At approximately 07:40am, CPD received reports that a vehicle had rolled over and was on fire.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened near Spring Creek Baptist Church.

Both lanes of Trenton Road were shut down but are now back open.