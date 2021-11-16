APSU Basketball’s Elijah Hutchins-Everett receives OVC Co-Freshman of the Week honor

Clarksville, TN – After averaging 18.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball freshman center Elijah Hutchins-Everett has been named Ohio Valley Conference Co-Freshman of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.

Hutchins-Everett in games against UT Southern and Southern Illinois, averaged a team-high 18.0 points while shooting 54.2 percent from the field. The Orange, N.J., also shot 60 percent from the free-throw line and 66.7 percent from behind the three-point line.

Hutchins-Everett currently ranks seventh in the OVC in scoring and second amongst freshman. He is one of just two freshmen in the OVC to rank in the top 10 in the conference in scoring and rebounding. Hutchins-Everett also ranks third in the OVC in blocked shots and seventh in offensive rebounds per game.

In his Govs debut against UT Southern, Hutchins-Everett scored 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field with two three-pointers. He also had a team-high eight rebounds, four of which came on the offensive glass in an 86-79 victory over the Firehawks.

Four days later, Hutchins-Everett earned his second straight double-digit performance, registering a career-high 19 points with five rebounds at Southern Illinois.

Hutchins-Everett shares the weekly honor with SIU Edwardsville’s Ray’Sean Taylor.

