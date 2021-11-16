Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, November 16th

Clarksville, TN – I apologize for the delay in writing this after our meeting, I was out of state to care for a family member. I think I have an excuse every time, I will do better.

I am currently working on a proposal for sidewalks on Crossland Avenue, Peterson Lane to Dunbar Cave, and a few safe routes to schools. I have met with the staff members of the APSU Farm, Planning Commission, the CMCSS Operations, and Clarksville Parks and Recreation. I am ready to reach out to the Streets and Transportation directors to present my suggestions and work with them to propose that they be added to the next Traffic Plan Proposal. I will then start researching funding opportunities for the projects by breaking some of the larger ones into smaller plans such as Crossland Avenue which may be a mix of safe routes to school and greenway routes.

I attend the Montgomery Health Council monthly meeting that focused on better serving our community centering on mental health initiatives.

I am a member of the new Sustainability Board, and we passed our bylaws at the recent meeting. I will be reaching out to committee members in near future to support our initiatives. Please share any suggestions or actions you would like to see in our community.

I continue to advocate for sidewalks and green spaces in our community. Citizen involvement is very important, and I appreciate your support. Please reach out with questions or concerns. I would like to partner with residents on the projects I have listed above, please let me know if you have experience, input, or ideas that you would like to share.

The mayor updated the committee assignments, and I am a member of the Public Safety and Housing and Community Development Committees. The assignments are the mayor’s prerogative, but I wrote to the mayor to express my concerns regarding the leadership of the committees.

The leadership roles on committees should be assigned equally and equitably to ensure fair representation in the community.

There are 6 committees led by 4 people who represent the Southern area of our city leaving North and Central Clarksville with no equitable leadership roles.

The City Councilpersons for Ward 7 and Ward 10 are chairpersons of 4 committees and these areas are 72% and 78% white respectively per the 2020 Census numbers presented at the last meeting.

Our city council is 50% Minority and 50% White and the same percentage for women. The chairs are white except for one appointment.

The assignments of the Clarksville City Council Standing Committees should be equitable to ensure fair representation as well as educational for the council members so that we may grow and better serve our community.

Ward 9 has changed, but I want to assure everyone that even if you are no longer in Ward 9, I will continue to represent you, this just means now you have 2 City Councilpersons.

The maps were presented by Ms. Elizabeth Black from the Election Commission and Mr. Tyndall from the Planning Commission presented the new Ward Maps. I appreciate their transparency during this process. Concerns have been raised regarding the balance of Majority-Minority neighborhoods and that the process was not inclusive of all the stakeholders in our community. The Election Commission has published the maps and residents can submit their comments at *protected email*

Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance: First Reading

ORD 47-2021-22 Intersection of Hawkins Road & Edmondson Ferry Road from R-1 to R-4 District RPC: Disapproval

Failed – I vote NO

ORD 48-2021-22 Intersection of E. Boy Scout Road and Needmore Road from AG/C2 to R1/R4

Citizens attended the meeting and indicated they do not support the rezoning. They met with City Councilperson Wanda Allen and the builder. I will reach out to residents before the next meeting to discuss their concerns.

ORDINANCE 49-2021-22 located at the intersection of Peachers Mill Road & Pollard Road from R-1 to R-4.

ORD 50-2021-Located north of Martin Luther King Boulevard, west of Huntco Drive & east of Vaughn Road from C-4 to C-2

ORD 51-2021-22 Located at the intersection of Crossland Avenue & Robert S. Brown Drive from C-5 to C-2

I am working on a sidewalk for this area to connect schools

ORD 52-2021-22 Located at the intersection of Daniel Street & Lucas Lane from R-3 to R-6

ORD 53-2021-22 property located at the intersection of Peachers Mill Road, & W. Boy Scout Road from C-5 to R-2

The estimates were provided at the meeting: Acreage: 5.65 Ward: 5 Lots/Units: 16 Pop: 22

ORD 54-2021-22 Intersection of Notgrass Road & Arbor Street from R-1 to R-4

ORD 55-2021-22 Intersection of Notgrass Road & Copeland Road from R-1 to R-4

Consent Agenda – All Items Passed

ORD 27-2021-22 Authorizing a utility and ingress and egress easement to Bellsouth Telecommunications, LLC/D/B/A AT&T Tennessee at the intersection of Whitfield Road, and Needmore Road

ORD 28-2021-22 Amending the official code pertaining to hours for consumption of alcoholic beverages, beer, and wine in the entertainment district “premises” as described in Tennessee Code Annotated (T.C.A.) § 57-4-102(28)(D)

ORD 31-2021-22 Amending The Official Code Of The City Of Clarksville Reapportioning The City Of Clarksville For The Purpose Of Electing Persons For The Office Of City Council Member [Annexed Territory Along Hwy 76 And Little Hope Road]

ORD 32-202 -22 Authorizing the sale of property located at 803 Howard Street to Marlon Placid

ORD 34-2021-22 Intersection of Tiny Town Road and Allen Road from AG to C-5/R-4 .

ORD 35-2021-22 Intersection of Golf Club Lane and Old Ashland City Road from O-1 to C-2

ORD 36-2021-22 Intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and W. Bel Air Boulevard from C-5/R-1 to C-2

Located at a tract east of Warfield Boulevard, west of Roanoke Road, north of Rossview Road from O-1 to C-2

ORD 38-2021-22 Located at the intersection of Old Russellville Pike Road and Hickory Trace Road from R-1 to R-6

ORD 39-2021-22 Located at the intersection of Richardson Street and Crossland Avenue from R-3 to R-4

ORD 40-2021-22 Located at the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Heritage Pointe Drive from AG to C-2.

ORD 41-2021-22 Located at the intersection of Needmore Road and Bell Road from AG to R-4.

ORD 42-2021-22 Located at the intersection of Oak Lane and Lucas Lane from R-3 to R-6.

ORD 43-2021-22 Intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Kleeman Drive. from R-2 to R-6.

ORD 44-2021-22 Located at the intersection of Needmore Road and Turner Lane from R-3 to R-4.

ORD 46-2021-22 Authorizing the City of Clarksville to convey the sidewalks contained within the Downtown Commons parcel of real property to Montgomery County TN

ORD 57-2021-22 Amending the Operating and Capital Budgets for Fiscal Year 2022 for Governmental Funds (ORDINANCE 130-2021-22) to repair the City Hall air conditioning (HVAC) system.

RES 29-2021-22 Approving Appointments for the Arts and Heritage Development Council and the Adult-Oriented Establishment Board

ORD 58-2021-22 Authorizing a name change from Office of Housing and Community Development to Neighborhood and Community Services Mayor Pro Tem Councilperson Smith – Passed – I voted YES

ORD 29-2021-22 (First Reading, Postponed October 7) Amending the official code of the City of Clarksville Title 4 (Building, Utility and Housing Codes) relative to non-single family housing Councilperson Holleman- Passed – I voted YES

1. ORD 30-2021-22 (Postponed October 7) Amending the official code Title 1, Chapter 2, Section 204 relative to presenting legislation and deliberation of city council members to maximize efficiency Councilperson Holleman Passed – I voted NO

I vote against this ordinance because we received the agenda at 5:57 the night before the meeting. Even if we perform our Due Diligence, we don’t’ have time to ask all the questions or get all the information. We don’t have time to collaborate with our residents or stake holders. I think this is unnecessary and punitive, will cause more work for the mayor or add an additional person to the meeting to ensure fair and equitable enforcement of the ordinance. We are overloading our agenda, not talking too long.

RES 30-2021-22 Authorization to modify and amend the existing Regional Airport Authority Board membership so as to allow “staggered” terms for the members appointed by the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Mayor Passed – I voted YES

Res 31-2021-22 Authorizing reapplication for Zone Change for Ben Kimbrough – Ringgold Mill Properties, LLC , Bert Singletary – Agent, on the property located at the intersection of Ft. Campbell Boulevard and Millswood Drive from C-5 and R-2 to R-4 Councilperson Marquis PAGE 251 Passed – I voted YES

We voted against rezoning this area at our last meeting, but the builder requested reconsideration indicating they would correct the drainage issues, provide a second entrance into the property, and a sidewalk to the school. I had planned to vote against this resolution, but Councilperson Marquis indicated that she has spoken to the residents, and they did not oppose the changes. They were informed that the property was commercial and could be developed for that purpose.