Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Clarksville Police Department ask help in locating Runaway Juvenile Lanycia Byers

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 14-year-old Lanycia Byers (Black/Female).

Her mother reported her as a runaway on Monday, November 15th, 2021 and she was last seen around 10:00pm on Sunday, November 14th.

She wears glasses, has red hair, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie and white pants.

She may be somewhere around the Exit 4 area in the company of a white male by the name of “Devin” who is in his late teens early 20’s.

If anyone sees Lanycia or has information on her whereabouts, please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare or contact Detective CPD Howard, 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.

