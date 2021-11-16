Clarksville’s Customs House Museum December 2021 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in December at the Museum are Familiars: The Petite Voyage: Small Works by Paul Harmon, Customs House Christmas Village, Noel Night, Little Explorers: Holiday Cookie Creations, Discovery Saturday! Create a Holiday Tree Ornament, Huff & Puff Express Model Trains.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

The Petite Voyage: Small Works by Paul Harmon

Dec 5th – Feb 6th | Harvill Gallery

This collection of small oil paintings is an homage to the little amateur landscapes found in Paris flea markets. Paul Harmon is the recipient of many major international painting awards and his work is well represented in galleries, museums, and collections around the world.

Jim Diehr: Visual Songs, Many Verses

Through Jan 30th | Crouch Gallery

Jim Diehr is a ceramic artist in Clarksville working with oil, acrylic, watercolor, wood, stone and clay to create works based on life experiences. This extensive multi-media exhibition is a mixture of new pieces and familiar favorites, including a new collection of cloud paintings and several whimsical sculptures.

John Guider: Journeys

Through Jan 30th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

In 1779, John Donelson set out on a river journey that would lead to the founding of Nashville. John Guider followed 240 years later, capturing contemporary images of Tennessee’s waters in a boat of his own making. Photographs from his journey show us where we come from, and where we might be going.

Customs House Christmas Village

Through Jan 1st | Lobby

This large collection of porcelain pieces was assembled by Jimmy and Sue Drye of Clarksville and donated to the Museum by their children in their honor. A model train makes its way through the lights and moving parts of the village.

Interactions: Paintings by Judy Lavoie

Through Jan 2nd | Jostens Gallery

A wide variety of themes inspire Judy Lavoie to paint. Interesting textures inspire her, as do delicate colorful flowers and brightly lit landscapes. “By exaggerating colors, or sometimes altering them from reality, I aim to preserve a moment in time, recreating the subject in my own way.”

Start Your Engines! A Celebration of Racing in Montgomery County

Through Dec 31st | Kimbrough, Hand & Memory Lane

Sponsored by TriStar Beverage and MPG Transport

The Museum expands its Challenge & Champions exhibit with this multi-gallery exhibition showcasing Montgomery County’s auto racing history and the local legends that formed the sport. Start Your Engines! highlights race cars, art, historical memorabilia and video footage of personal stories from locals who established auto racing in the area.

Customs House Museum Events

Noel Night

Dec 2nd, 5:00pm–8:00pm | Free event

Celebrate the holidays with fun and special discounts at Seasons: The Museum Store! Enjoy holiday treats, live entertainment, a take-home activity, the F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains, and a very special guest from the North Pole. Receive 15% off your entire purchase; members receive 25% off.

Museum Programs

Little Explorers: Holiday Cookie Creations

Dec 3rd, 10th, 17th, drop by between 10:30am–12:30pm

Ages 2 – 5, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Hudson Classroom

Have fun making all kinds of cookie shapes with Play-Doh and holiday cookie cutters. Create and take home a giant cookie tree ornament you can decorate with holiday stickers, gemstones, sequins and other festive adornments.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children. Activities may include items that are a choking hazard.

Discovery Saturday! Create a Holiday Tree Ornament

Dec 4th & 18th, drop by between 1:30pm–3:30pm

Kindergarten and above, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Get in the holiday spirit by creating and decorating a tree ornament using Model Magic modeling clay and all kinds of festive adornments, like holiday stickers, gemstones, sequins and sparkly ribbon.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

“Voyage of Adventure” Film Screening with John Guider & Jeff Sellers

Dec. 5th, 2:00pm–4:00pm

Free with membership or paid admission | Geraldine Brame Turner Auditorium

Join exhibiting artist John Guider and the Tennessee State Museum’s Director of Education Jeff Sellers for a special showing of the NPT documentary Voyage of Adventure: Retracing Donelson’s Journey. An open Q&A session will follow the film.

Museum Discovery Quest

Free with membership or paid admission | Developed for school-age children

Free Take It N’ Make It Activity

Explore Museum exhibits with your family in a creative way with Museum Discovery Quests – entertaining, self-guided “scavenger hunts” that pique kids’ curiosities and captivate their attention. Several different themes are offered, and all of them include a free Take It N’ Make It activity packet for kids to make a fun project at home. Sign up for a Perks Pass to win a free prize from Seasons: The Museum Store after finishing three Quests.

Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Volunteer Train Crew members run Trains

Sundays, 1:00pm–4:00pm and Wednesdays, 10:00am–12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Holiday Sale

Offer good through Dec 24th, 2021

Find special gifts and stocking stuffers at Seasons: The Museum Store! Receive 15% off your entire purchase; members receive 25% off. Spend $100.00 or more and receive a free 2021 CHMCC ornament.

Museum Closure

Explorers Landing

Reopening Jan 2022

Explorers Landing is closed for renovations. It will reopen on January 2022. Kid’s play items will be available in the Coca-Cola Café while Explorers Landing is closed. The Family Art Studio will remain open during this time and children’s programs will also continue.

Christmas

The Museum will be closed on Saturday, December 25th to celebrate Christmas.

New Year’s Day

The Museum will be closed on Saturday, January 1st for New Year’s Day.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org