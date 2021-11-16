Marsha Blackburn Calls Out Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas For Failing To Secure Southern Border

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) called out Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his failure to secure the southern border and provide answers to Tennesseans.

Tennesseans Want Their Taxes To Fund The Border Wall — Not Handouts To Illegal Immigrants

The Joe Biden Administration Is Giving Payments To Illegal Immigrants But Not Angel Families

“So many Tennesseans that I talk to are absolutely outraged with the benefits and the handouts that are given to illegal immigrants, especially at a time when so many people are really suffering due to this oppressive inflation that we are seeing take hold of our economy. We are finding ourselves in the midst of the worst border crisis ever…Under this administration, we are at an all-time high, you were setting records, and now you’re talking about giving these illegal immigrants a billion dollars in settlement money. A billion dollars is a lot of money. That’s a lot of taxpayer money…I want an answer to how many miles of border wall could you build with a billion dollars? Obviously you don’t know the answer to that. The answer is 50 miles of border wall… How many border agents could you hire with a billion dollars? I can tell you it’s over 15,000 border agents. How many immigration judges, another thing the border patrol has told us that they need at that southern border…7,213 immigration judges could be hired. These are all things the border patrol has said that they need.”

“Pascual Gaspar Andres, Gaspar Gaspar Andres, Juan Carlos Morales-Pedraza. These are just a few of the criminal illegal immigrants who have been charged with a…crime against American citizens since Joe Biden took office. This has happened on your watch. Gaspar Gaspar Andres was charged with stabbing a man to death. Juan Carlos Morales-Pedraza pled guilty to coercing a minor to engage in sex. So this administration’s radical immigration policies are endangering Americans and costing some of them their lives. Does the Biden administration have any plans to issue million dollar payments to the families of those who were killed or assaulted by illegal aliens?”

President Joe Biden Only Likes Walls When They Protect Him

“So you’re aware there is a fence around the entire perimeter of the White House to prevent unauthorized individuals from entering the White House…U.S. taxpayers are also funding a half-million dollar fence around President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach house…Your department is overseeing this construction. You should be aware of that. President Biden obviously likes walls when they protect him. So can you explain to me why a wall is effective and necessary at the White House and the Biden beach house, but is not necessary at the southern border?”