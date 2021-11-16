63.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
TBI issues AMBER Alert for 3 year old Noah Clare of Gallatin
News

TBI issues AMBER Alert for 3 year old Noah Clare of Gallatin

Noah Clare and Jake Clare
Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationNashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare, missing from Gallatin since November 6th, 2021.

Noah is 3’5”, weighs 40 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

He may be with Jacob “Jake” Clare.

Jake is 35-years-old and stands 6’7″ and weighs approximately 200 pounds.


Jake Clare may be driving a 2005 silver or grey Subaru Legacy, with Tennessee tag 42MY10.

If you see Noah, Jake, or the vehicle, call 911 immediately. If you have information about the case, please call 1.800,TBI-FIND.

