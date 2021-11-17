Austin Peay State University Track and Field Signs Two During Early Signing Period

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay Track and Field (APSU) head coach Valerie Brown announced the signing of two student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. The Govs welcome Gabrielle Miller and Amani Sharif as part of the 2022-23 recruiting class.

Miller heads to Clarksville from Lone Star High School in Frisco, Texas. As a sprinter, Miller has a personal best time of 12.21 in the 100 Meters and 25.34 in the 200 Meters. Miller placed third in the 100 Meters a season ago at the District 9-5A Track and Field Meet to help Lone Star finished second as a team. At the District 9-5A Track and Field meet, Miller also finished third in the long jump at 18 feet, 10.5 inches.

“We are excited to welcome Gabrielle Miller to Gov family. Gabrielle has done an extraordinary job in the classroom as well as on the track. Her drive and determination will put her in a great position to be successful academically as well as athletically,” said Brown. “We believe she’ll play an important role in the success of our program and has the ability to have an immediate impact in the ASUN in the sprints & jump events.”

Sharif comes to Austin Peay State University from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where at Rockvale High School she is a two-time First-Team All-State long jumper. Last outdoor season Sharif won the state title in the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 1 1/2 inches, and also finished third in the high jump for another all-state honor. Sharif’s personal high in the long jump is 19 feet, 4.25 inches while her longest high jump mark is 5′ 4″.

Along with being the top long jumper in Tennessee, Sharif was named one of the top 50 long jumpers in the country. The accolades rolled in for Sharif last season as she was named First Team All-County, Region, Area, and Conference while being named Murfreesboro Post Track Athlete of the Year.

“We’re very excited with the addition of Amani to our Gov family. She’s a very smart and talented young lady with a strong work ethic and drive. She has put herself in a great position to be successful academically and athletically,” said associate head coach TJ Pride. “She will play a big party in the team’s overall success and we expect she will make an immediate impact in the ASUN. We are really excited to watch her grow and develop in our program.”