Austin Peay State University Volleyball’s Brooke Moore, Mikayla Powell selected to First Team All-OVC

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball graduate student Brooke Moore and junior Mikayla Powell have been named First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selections by league’s coaches and sports information directors, the conference announced Wednesday.

Moore made the most of her opportunities in her final year as a Governor, entering the season eighth all-time in kills and quickly surpassed Jada Stotts (2011-14) during Austin Peay State University’s first match of the season against Alabama.

Moore moved to fifth in career kills – passing former teammate Ashley Slay (2014-17) – against Indiana State, before moving to fourth following a 37-kill weekend against SIU Edwardsville in which she won her third-career OVC Offensive Player of the Week award.

During an October 28th match at Southeast Missouri, Moore became the first player in program history – and sixth in OVC history— to record 1,500 kills and 1,500 digs in a career.

With her seventh kill in Austin Peay State University’s home finale against UT Martin, Moore recorded the 1,531st kill of her career, passing Sarah Schramka’s (2001-04) previous record of 1,530.

Moore led the Govs’ offense throughout the regular season, playing in 116 of 117 sets and finished with a team-high 383 kills and 33 service aces, ranking sixth and third in the OVC, respectively. She also led the Govs with 348 digs, the sixth-best mark in the conference.

After being named Second Team All-OVC in 2017 and 2019, Moore’s First Team selection is the first of her career and makes her just the third player in program history to receive three All-OVC selections (Slay, Stucker).

After winning back-to-back OVC Newcomer of the Week Honors, October 11th and 18th, and being a catalyst for the APSU Govs’ offensive, Powell was also tabbed as a First Team All-OVC selection in her first year as a Gov.

The reigning 2020-21 NJCAA Division II Player of the Year had a conference-best 10 matches with a .300 hitting percentage or better and had seven matches with over a .400 mark.

Powell reached double-digits kills 12 times during her junior campaign, including a season-high 18-kill performance against Illinois State, Sept. 11. She reached double figures in seven straight matches from October 8th-23rd and had a 12-match streak of eight or more kills from September 24th- October 23rd.

Powell won her first OVC Newcomer of the Week award following 37 kills in the Govs’ three-match road trip, October 5th-9th, and repeated in winning the award following 41 kills and a .430 hitting percentage against Murray State, October 13th, and Tennessee State, October 15th-16th.

The right-side hitter finished second on the team with 283 kills and 70 blocks and second in the conference with a .300 hitting percentage in 114 sets.

Moore and Powell are the seventh duo in program history to be named First Team All-OVC selections and are the eighth and ninth players to be named First Team selections under head coach Taylor Mott.

All-OVC First Team

Brooke Moore, Austin Peay

Mikayla Powell, Austin Peay

Dani Allen, Eastern Illinois

Olivia Lohmeier, Morehead State

Bridget Bessler, Morehead State

Becca Fernandez, Murray State

Brooke Lynn Watts, Murray State

Laney Malloy, Southeast Missouri

Zoey Beasley, Southeast Missouri

Claire Ochs, Southeast Missouri

Gina Rivera-Ortiz, Tennessee State

Ashley Hand, Tennessee Tech

Taylor Dorsey, Tennessee Tech

Karen Scanlon, UT Martin

All-OVC Second Team

Taylor Floyd, Belmont

Irene Wogenstahl, Morehead State

Bailey DeMier, Murray State

Annie Ellis, SIUE

Tara Beilsmith, Southeast Missouri

Maddie Isringhausen, Tennessee Tech

Olivia Saunders, UT Martin

Player of the Year: Laney Malloy, Southeast Missouri

Defensive Player of the Year: Becca Fernandez, Murray State

Setter of the Year: Claire Ochs, Southeast Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Brooke Lynn Watts, Murray State

Coach of the Year: Julie Yankus, Southeast Missouri