Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Section of Madison Street to be closed for fire hydrant repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will close a section of Madison Street on Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at 6:00pm, weather permitting, from South Seventh Street to University Avenue for fire hydrant repair work.

Westbound traffic on Madison Street will be detoured to South Seventh Street and Commerce Street to bypass the work zone.

Approximately 50 feet of the outer northbound lane of University Avenue will also be closed at the intersection of Madison Street and traffic from Cumberland Drive will be shifted to the inside lane on University Avenue.

The fire hydrant repair work is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 1:00am on Friday, November 19th.

