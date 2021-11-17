Clarksville Police Department arrests Tiffany Likens, Corey Frazier for Vehicle Burglary

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a vehicle burglary call on the 300 block of Ringgold Road. A description was given of a possible suspect vehicle which was a White SUV driven by a woman wearing a hoodie.

At approximately 5:14am, Clarksville Police Officers located a White Lincoln Navigator being driven by a woman wearing a hoodie on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The driver, 39-year-old Tiffany Likens (White/Female) from Murfreesboro, and passenger 41-year-old Corey Frazier (Black/Male) from Nashville were the only occupants of the vehicle.

During the investigation, items within the vehicle were determined to be from multiple vehicle burglaries across Clarksville and Nashville.

Recovered was property from vehicle burglaries reported last week on the 1500 block of Nolen Road, through today, which includes vehicle burglaries that occurred last night in the 830 block of Peachers Mill Road, 300 Ringgold Road, Verkler/Parkway Place, and 560 Tiny Town Road.

There is still a lot of property being sorted through and detectives are trying to determine where it came from.

Clarksville Police Chief Crockarell stated, “All of these vehicles that were entered were unlocked. We are asking the public to please lock your vehicles. It was just last week we had 20 plus unlocked vehicles entered and items stolen, and now we have substantially more vehicle burglaries, several from last night and this morning which includes another firearm found in the suspect’s vehicle.”

“I am very proud of the work my officers and detectives are doing, but we need the citizens to help. If you would just lock your doors, ‘Park Smart’, then more than likely you won’t be the victim of a vehicle burglary,” said CPD Chief Crockarell.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Both Likens and Frazier are being charged with multiple vehicle burglaries. Likens is also being charged with criminal impersonation and Frazier has warrants out of Nashville.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Cash, 931.648.0656, ext. 5264.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.